NFL Draft Rumors: Joel Klatt urges Dolphins to draft Michael Penix Jr., avoid offering ‘risky’ contract extension to Tua Tagovailoa 

This past season, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins lost in the Wildcard Round to the Kansas City Chiefs. After another promising start to the season, the team dealt with injuries to numerous key players and ultimately lost their way.

They currently hold the 22nd overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and with Tagovailoa expected to sign a new deal soon, Joe Klatt believes the franchise should avoid doing that.

In his first mock draft, Klatt projected the Dolphins to draft Michael Penix Jr., and make him their new quarterback. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm going to say this with as much compassion as I can, in particular being a guy that struggled immensely with concussions. I suffered ten concussions in my three years as a quarterback in college. Giving Tua a huge deal, I think is risky, I think it's risky. He has been injury-prone outside of that."

Klatt said that based on his personal experience concussions do not improve with time and that a minor knock in the future could cause significant damage to Tua Tagovailoa. He added:

"A guy that I could see stepping into that offense with that coach, with those weapons and looking like he did in college is Michael Penix. Imagine starting over with a rookie deal at that position. Solidifying some of the things that they've got, in particular in their skill position, and having a guy that, quite honestly, is a better downfield passer than Tua."

"Penix is a better downfield passer than Tua. Tua does a lot of things well and in some respects, like if I was Sean Payton and Tua was on the open market, that would be a perfect marriage. If you're the Dolphins, you have to really think about this."

Michael Penix Jr. is 23 years old and will be 24 entering his rookie season in the NFL. He played six years in college for Indiana and Washington, in which he threw for 13,741 yards, 96 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.

Last year he was a Heisman finalist and led Washington to the National Championship Game. As of now, he isn't projected to be a first-round pick by many, but it will be interesting to see how things unfold heading into the draft.

Replacing Tua Tagovailoa with Michael Penix Jr. will be a bold decision

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Grass is not always greener on the other side, and that could be the same thing for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa does have health concerns, but Penix Jr. has also dealt with an ACL injury and serious shoulder injuries in college.

Tagovailoa does not have the arm strength of Penix Jr., but he has performed well in Mike McDaniel's system. When it comes to Tua and playing in the winter and playoffs, there is much left to be desired; however, throwing the Penix Jr. directly into the fire may not be the right decision.

The Miami Dolphins could have easily won the AFC East this season if not for injuries on the defensive end, and they will be a contender again next year. Resetting the quarterback contract is a wise decision, but there is no guarantee that Michael Penix Jr. will be an instant upgrade over Tua Tagovailoa. As a result, the Dolphins are expected to sign their current quarterback to a long-term extension.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Joe Klatt Show and H/T Sportskeeda.