Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was at the center stage when the Huskies reached the national title game. Although they failed to lift the title despite coming close, it certainly brought the QB into the category of elite signal callers.

Penix Jr.’s girlfriend, Olivia Carter, recently shared snippets of the two spending time before the NFL draft on Instagram. The couple can be seen enjoying the poolside.

“Love me some him,” The Huskies QB’s wrote in her Instagram story.

Olivia Carter's Instagram story shows Penix Jr. and her enjoying pool time together.

The couple has spent the last few weeks spoiling each other with regular dates and gifts. Penix Jr. sent Carter flowers and a love note at the start of the month. Then, days before Valentine's Day, the couple shared a snap with fans.

On Thursday, Carter was seen rejoicing when the Seattle Sports Commission awarded Penix Jr. the Sportsperson of the Year award. He was competing with Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford and Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, to name a few.

Seattle Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei and Penix Jr.’s teammate and wide receiver Rome Odunze were also forerunners for the award.

Joe Klatt wants the Miami Dolphins to draft Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr., who was recently enjoying off time by the poolside with girlfriend Olivia Carter, has his eyes on the upcoming draft. And Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has already advised the Miami Dolphins to hire Penix Jr. as their quarterback. Further, the American college football color commentator suggested Mike McDaniel not give Tua Tagovailoa a risky deal.

“Giving Tua a huge deal, I think is risky, I think it's risky. He has been injury-prone outside of that. A guy that I could see stepping into that offense with that coach, with those weapons and looking like he did in college is Michael Penix. Imagine starting over with a rookie deal at that position,” Klatt said in his first mock draft of the season.

Carter has been supporting Penix Jr. since his college-level days. She has appeared on Sundays instead of Saturdays to show her support in Miami or anywhere else.

Where will the former Husky land after the draft in April? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

