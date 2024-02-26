Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is enjoying his time off during the college football offseason with his girlfriend Olivia Carter. The couple shared some adorable moments with their fans via Instagram.

In one of the latest videos shared on Carter's IG story, she captured Penix Jr. and their furry friend on a training field playing with a yellow football. The adorable dog, showing off his soccer skills managed to secure the ball from the Huskies QB.

"Safe to say he’s a soccer player," wrote carter while tagging Penix Jr.

The Huskies QB, who declared for the NFL Draft last month, will be throwing at the NFL Combine which starts from 26 Feb, 2024.

Olivia Carter and Michael Penix Jr. enjoying the CFB offseason

Amidst the college football offseason, the Washington Huskies quarterback and his girlfriend, Olivia Carter, are making the most of their time together. Recently, Carter shared glimpses of their leisure moments by the pool on Instagram, captioning it with a sweet declaration:

"Love me some him."

The duo didn't just limit their adventures to poolside relaxation. A day earlier, they treated fans to their Disneyland adventure, capturing memorable moments in snaps.

From the lively streets of the theme park to Penix Jr. donning Spider-Man goggles, the couple radiated joy and love throughout their visit.

The 23-year-old talent quarterback, who guided the Huskies to the national title game against the Michigan Wolverines, has found an ardent supporter in Carter. She has been a consistent presence at the Husky Stadium in Seattle, cheering her boyfriend's team regularly.