Top college players in 2024 NFL Combine: Ranking the 10 best players attending the pre-draft event

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is inching closer and there are going to be some unbelievable prospects ready to improve their draft status. Today, we are going to take a look at the 10 top players attending the week-long event.

Top 10 players attending the 2024 NFL Combine

#10: Tory Taylor, Iowa

People may argue that having a punter this high means it is a weaker draft class but Tory Taylor has shown the ability to dominate for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

He is averaging a great deal of yards and could completely flip the field at any point. With a later-round pick, Taylor could really make things interesting and be a top punter in the NFL immediately.

#9: Rome Odunze, Washington

Wide receiver Rome Odunze is one of the most talented players in the draft class but the thing is that there are some outstanding players at the position.

He proved how dominant he could be on the field and made it to the national championship game. With this being his first full season without missing any games, he needs a great performance to climb up the draft boards at the NFL Scouting Combine.

#8: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Joe Alt is one of the premier offensive linemen in this draft class and should continue to rise through the draft boards here. Listed at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds, Alt is a dominant presence. Teams need offensive linemen and Alt can dominate while climbing draft boards.

#7: Kimani Vidal, Troy

Kimani Vidal is a name not getting enough love but could be the top running back out of this draft. Last season, he was second in the country with 1,661 rushing yards. This NFL Scouting Combine is a chance for more people to begin to learn his name and give him the proper respect.

#6: Malik Nabers, LSU

Wide receiver Malik Nabers has shown the ability to improve each season and had 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns last season with the LSU Tigers. He is going to be a strong factor towards the top of the draft and prove his worth at the NFL Scouting Combine.

#5: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Kool-Aid McKinstry has been a strong member in the secondary of the team that won the SEC this season but his lack of numbers made things a bit tougher.

With only two interceptions and 23 pass deflections in 42 games, people may scoff at his numbers. However, he is still an extremely talented cornerback and should be able to do well.

#4: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Despite not working out and only doing interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine, cornerback Cooper DeJean has been incredible.

This gives teams the chance to see how he is mentally overcoming the injury and he said he will work out for teams before the draft as he recovers from his injury.

#3: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Brock Bowers has everything it takes to take the mantle of the best tight end in NFL history with his abilities on the field.

His winning pedigree with two national championships and the ability to be another receiving threat with 175 receptions in 40 games, as well as being a solid blocker. This gives teams the chance to add another weapon that can be an immediate difference-maker.

#2: Marvin Harrison Jr, Ohio State

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has everything people love out of the wide receiver position.

He has size, production and skill with back-to-back 1,200-yard and 14 touchdown seasons. Harrison Jr. is the top of the skill position class and should be able to prove it here.

#1: Caleb Williams, USC

The presumptive top pick in this year's draft is definitely the best player attending the NFL Scouting Combine.

We know all there is to his game from his time at Oklahoma and USC but now teams get to interview him and see if the Chicago Bears are going to take him with the first-overall pick. Don't expect him to throw or do anything except interview.

