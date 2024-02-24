How many Michigan players are in the 2024 NFL Combine? Exploring Wolverines' dominance at pre-draft event following Natty success

Defending champion Michigan Wolverines was the most prolific college football team in the 2023 season and will enter the NFL scouting combine with the most players. The Wolverines did exceptionally well last season, and with many upperclassmen, they have 18 total players invited for the 2024 NFL combine.

Below is a list of all 18 Michigan Wolverines players that have been invited to this year's combine:

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Running Back Blake Corum Wide Receiver Cornelius Johnson Wide Receiver Roman Wilson Tight End AJ Barner Offensive Guard Karsen Barnhart Offensive Tackle LaDarius Henderson Offensive Guard Trente Jones Offensive Guard Trevor Keegan Center Drake Nugent Offensive Guard Zak Zinter Edge Jaylen Harrell Defensive Lineman Kris Jenkins Edge Braiden McGregor Linebacker Michael Barrett Linebacker Junior Colson Cornerback Mike Saintristil Cornerback Josh Wallace

The NFL scouting combine begins on Monday, Feb. 26, and will continue until Monday, March 4. It will be taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Which Michigan player needs to have the biggest performance in the 2024 NFL scouting combine?

The Michigan Wolverines have the most players entering this year's NFL scouting combine, but some players need to perform more than others. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy may have been the quarterback to win the national championship, but he needs a great week of performances to climb up draft boards.

This draft class has a large number of quality quarterbacks, so McCarthy needs to do well. His draft stock has been one of the biggest fluctuations of any player, so it will be interesting to see how he does. We have seen what he can do on the field, but how he performs, measures out, and interviews will be critical for his landing spots.

With all the changes, the Wolverines are in an interesting spot as a college football program. However, their draft prospects are going to be intriguing.

