2024 NFL Combine: Top 5 must-watch Alabama prospects ft. Kool-Aid McKinstry and Jase McClellan 

The Alabama Crimson Tide has 10 players who have been invited to the 2024 NFL Combine.

Alabama had a strong final season under the now-retired coach Nick Saban. After their week 2 defeat to the Texas, Bama recovered to win the SEC championship and make the College Football Playoffs, where they lost in overtime to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

The NFL combine is a chance for the Crimson Tide's players who have declared for the draft to potentially raise their draft stock, increasing their chances of being a high pick.

Here are five top prospects from Alabama who have received an invite for the 2024 NFL Combine.

Five must-watch Alabama propsects who are invited to the 2024 NFL Combine

#1 Jase McClellan, Running back

McClellan was the Crimson Tide's best running back last season, recording 860 rushing yards with eight touchdowns.

That included two touchdowns scored in Alabama's Rose Bowl defeat to the Wolverines. He had his best season for the Crimson Tide in 2023, so going into the combine, he's projected to be at least Day 2 pick in the NFL draft.

#2 Kool-Aid McKinstry, Defensive Back

McKinstry was a top prospect out of high school who was seen as one of the best cornerbacks in the country.

His three years with Alabama have only cemented that legacy. McKinstry has had 67 tackles in the last two years. Moreover, his high level of athleticism and leadership on the field means that whichever team drafts him will get a strong player.

#3 Will Reichard, Kicker

Reichard is one of only five kickers who has been invited to the combine, which is not surprising.

He had a near-perfect season in 2023, missing only three field goals and making all of his extra points. That's something he has been doing throughout his five years with the Crimson Tide.

In an NFL that's becoming more offense-minded, having a reliable kicker to make field goals and extra points may be the difference between success and defeat.

#4 Jermaine Burton, Wide Receiver

Burton was the WR who recorded the most yards in the 2023 season. His 798 yards with eight touchdowns included three games where he recorded over 100 yards.

He also recorded 197 yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M. Burton's draft stock could take a massive rise if he has a strong performance at the combine, as concerns about his tempered nature on the field have damaged his stock.

#5 Chris Braswell, Linebacker

Braswell was a key part of the Crimson Tide's offensive line and protected quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Braswell recorded eight sacks and 16 tackles in 2023, where he played the best football of his college career. Thta allowed Milroe to dominate the field, both through the passing game and rushing ability.

The Edge rusher class this year is not as strong as in previous years, so Braswell should be a pick in the first two rounds.