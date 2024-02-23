How many Alabama players are in the 2024 NFL combine? List of top Crimson Tide stars poised for success in the big league

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been the premier college football program, and to no surprise, it has plenty of players going to the NFL scouting combine.

The NFL combine is set for Feb. 26 until March 4, and the Crimson Tide will be well represented.

At the Senior Bowl, Alabama only sent three players to Mobile, but the Crimson Tide will have double-digit representatives for the NFL scouting combine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

How many Alabama players have been invited to the NFL combine?

The Alabama Crimson Tide has 10 players invited to the 2024 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

The 10 players that were invited to the combine were as follows:

Running Back - Jase McClellan

Wide Receiver - Jermaine Burton

Offensive Line - JC Latham

Defensive Line - Justin Eboigbe

Edge - Chris Braswell

Edge - Dallas Turner

Cornerback - Terrion Arnold

Cornerback - Kool-Aid McKinstry

Safety - Jaylen Key

Kicker - Will Reichard

JC Latham, Dallas Turner and Terrion Arnold are expected to be first-round picks.

Which Alabama player will have the most success in the NFL?

On paper, it does seem like Dallas Turner or JC Latham will make an immediate impact in the NFL.

Dallas Turner is among the top pass rushers available, and ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. thinks he is a top-10 talent.

“This year, [Dallas Turner] turned it on,” Kiper said. “He went from four sacks to eight sacks. He went from eight tackles for loss to 14.5. He had a couple of forced fumbles. What I really liked was the hustle and the relentless approach of Dallas Turner, evident in the fact that he had 37 tackles last year [while] this year, he had 53.

“He got after the quarterback. He didn’t really ever stop. He always had the pedal to the metal, getting after the quarterback, and you saw the increase in production. We know he’s going to test well … I think he goes somewhere in that Top 10 to 15 overall.”

Latham, meanwhile, could be a Day 1 starter in the NFL for any team that needs an offensive line.

Regardless, the Crimson Tide will be well represented at the NFL scouting combine and the NFL draft this year, which is no surprise.