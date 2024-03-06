IN PHOTOS: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off red outfit for Givenchy Fall Winter 2024 via latest IG post

Loreal Sarkisian recently shared some fabulous snapshots on Instagram as she rocked a red outfit at the Givenchy Fall Winter 2024 fashion show in Europe. She wore a red varsity jacket over a chic white shirt dress.

Her choice of accessories - a striking red Givenchy bag worth $1650 - added a touch of luxury to her ensemble. Her knee-high red boots perfectly complemented her look as she turned heads at the event.

She was in Europe to attend the fashion show following her partnership announcement last October. Through her Instagram posts, she shares not just her looks but also her passion for inspiring college football stars to step up their style game.

Beyond her outfit for the fashion show, she also shared handy tips for packing essentials on a European adventure.

Travel tips from Loreal Sarkisian

Just before Loreal went for the show to Europe, she shared some practical travel advice with her fans. She shared an Instagram video in which she walked through her carry-on essentials. Her list was a good balance of essentials as well as luxury goods.

The list included items like Lysol wipes, her trusty makeup bag, comfy compression socks, and of course, her work iPad and phones. Also, she carried the basic chargers and European adaptors. In the video, she also asked about her followers' go-to travel items.

Meanwhile, her husband, Steve Sarkisian, is looking ahead to the 2024 season with the Longhorns. As he gears up for his fourth season in Austin, the team eagerly anticipates its debut in the SEC. A significant transition is also expected after parting ways with the Big 12 conference.

