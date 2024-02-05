  • home icon
Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off dazzling Balmain Paris bag worth $1700 - “Red lips and leather go together”

By Prasen
Modified Feb 05, 2024 23:21 IST
Steve Sarkisian (L) | Loreal Sarkisian (R)

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, garnered many fans over the 2023 college football season and often finds herself in the spotlight.

On Sunday, she posted a series of pictures on Instagram in a stunning all-black outfit. The wardrobe stylist cum businesswoman wore an off-shoulder midi dress and black boots with a leather overcoat giving off gothic vibes.

She complimented her ensemble with a black leather Balmain bag worth $1700 with the customary brand logo flashing in its golden light. Loreal captioned her post:

"Red lips and leather go together …real bad!
#aspen #balmain"

This is not the first time the Sarkisian's wife was seen flaunting an expensive bag. A few weeks ago, she posted a picture on her IG featuring a black Hermes bag worth $15,000.

Loreal Sarkisian announces Balmain collaboration

"First Lady of Texas Football" is taking her fashion game to the next level with a collaboration that has fans buzzing. Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's wife teased a partnership with the French luxury fashion house Balmain.

In her Instagram post last week, Loreal donned a chic white Balmain-Paris top paired with a trendy jacket and patterned joggers featuring pink stripes. Completing the look with a black bag and stylish white sneakers, she hinted at an upcoming venture with the caption:

"Balmain x Aspen loading… #travelday XOLO."

Loreal carved her niche in the fashion industry as the 39-year-old continues to captivate fans with glimpses of her glamorous and adventurous lifestyle in Austin. Stay tuned for the Balmain x Loreal Sarkisian extravaganza!

Who is the most stylish WAG in the college football world? Leave your comment below.

