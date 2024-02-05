Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, garnered many fans over the 2023 college football season and often finds herself in the spotlight.

On Sunday, she posted a series of pictures on Instagram in a stunning all-black outfit. The wardrobe stylist cum businesswoman wore an off-shoulder midi dress and black boots with a leather overcoat giving off gothic vibes.

She complimented her ensemble with a black leather Balmain bag worth $1700 with the customary brand logo flashing in its golden light. Loreal captioned her post:

"Red lips and leather go together …real bad!

#aspen #balmain"

This is not the first time the Sarkisian's wife was seen flaunting an expensive bag. A few weeks ago, she posted a picture on her IG featuring a black Hermes bag worth $15,000.

Loreal Sarkisian announces Balmain collaboration

"First Lady of Texas Football" is taking her fashion game to the next level with a collaboration that has fans buzzing. Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's wife teased a partnership with the French luxury fashion house Balmain.

In her Instagram post last week, Loreal donned a chic white Balmain-Paris top paired with a trendy jacket and patterned joggers featuring pink stripes. Completing the look with a black bag and stylish white sneakers, she hinted at an upcoming venture with the caption:

"Balmain x Aspen loading… #travelday XOLO."

Loreal carved her niche in the fashion industry as the 39-year-old continues to captivate fans with glimpses of her glamorous and adventurous lifestyle in Austin. Stay tuned for the Balmain x Loreal Sarkisian extravaganza!

