Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, has become a mainstay of the CFB WAGS infrastructure with her vocal support of the team and stylish outfits on game days.

She recently opened up about her 'traumatic' day when she was stuck for 90 seconds on a Gondola on her Instagram account. Loreal captioned the post:

" My cute snow day turned traumatic! A 90 second stop on the gondola felt like 5 hours 😭.…at least I would have went down in style though 🤷🏾‍♀️ "

Loreal Sarkisian, the fashionista

Loreal Sarkisian is well known among the CFB fraternity for her often eye-catching and trendy outfits during the Texas Longhorns game days.

Speaking to Texas Monthly, she explained where she got her fashion aesthetic from.

“[My mother] was a strong believer that you wore what looked good on you, what enhanced you, not necessarily what was trendy or popular. I live by that to this day. I am someone who likes elevated essentials for sure,” she said. “Chic. Classic, yet structured.”

Loreal Sarkisian, the 'First Lady of Texas Football'

Loreal Sarkisian has been branded the 'First Lady of Texas Football' due to her unwavering support for the team during matchdays and her vocal support off the gridiron, especially on social media.

According to the Grio, during the Sugar Bowl game against the Washington Huskies, Loreal garnered as much attention from the crowd as popular actor and Texas fan Matthew McConaughey.

After the fact was revealed, Sarkisian thanked the fans via her Instagram account for the acknowledgment:

"WOW!...the love is real! I appreciate y'all. So happy to know I inspire you all!! That's what it's about!" she wrote.

She recently endeared herself even more to Texas fans after the Sugar Bowl loss to Washington in the CFP semifinals with her candid remarks.

“The season didn’t end how we wanted but it was definitely still a great one!” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “So proud of my husband, our players, our coaches and staff! Thank you everyone for all of your support!! Horns Up Always …thank you all for loving on me too.”

The burnt orange look has become a staple for Loreal and her closing remarks will only make her more of a darling among the Longhorns fans.

“I’m kinda trying to make it my own,” she said.

When Steve Sarkisian was not swayed by the prospect of moving to take over his mentor, Nick Saban's place as coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, he became a hero in Texas and, right alongside him, Texas Football's 'First Lady.'