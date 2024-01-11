Loreal Sarkisian, the stylish wife of Texas Longhorns coach, Steve Sarkisian, has become a household name in the CFB fraternity. Her popularity is due to her chic and imaginative outfits that she dons every time Texas takes to the field.

A report by 'The Grio' outlined that Sarkisian has been dubbed 'The First Lady of Texas Football'. The report also stated that during the Sugar Bowl clash pitting Texas against Washington, she got as much attention as actor Matthew McConaughey.

Loreal Sarkisian reacted to the report on her Instagram account with the caption:

"WOW!...the love is real! I appreciate y'all. So happy to know I inspire you all!! That's what it's about!" She wrote.

Loreal Sarkisian, the CFB fashionista

Loreal Sarkisian's style is almost impossible to ignore. She has not only garnered attention among the Texas Longhorns' faithful but among the college football fraternity as a whole.

Sarkisian recently spoke to Texas Monthly about her stylish choice of wear and what inspired it.

“[My mother] was a strong believer that you wore what looked good on you, what enhanced you, not necessarily what was trendy or popular. I live by that to this day,” she explained.

She has owned the burnt orange of the Longhorns as well as the outfits that define Cowboys during the team's game days. This has made her a firm fan favorite and she explained her clothing choices thus:

“I’m kinda trying to make it my own,” she said. “I am someone who likes elevated essentials for sure. Chic. Classic, yet structured. I didn’t always [wear Louboutins], I will say, because they weren’t always comfortable,” she said. “But over time, he has changed the style of some of his shoes.”

Loreal further endeared herself to the Texas fans with her uplifting message on X after the Longhorns lost a close matchup 37-31 to the Washington Huskies during the Sugar Bowl.

“The season didn’t end how we wanted but it was definitely still a great one!” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “So proud of my husband, our players, our coaches and staff! Thank you everyone for all of your support!! Horns Up Always… thank you all for loving on me too.”

She did not take a break from supporting the Longhorns either. The wife of the Longhorns coach recently shared a story of herself at the basketball team's game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Loreal Sarkisian has certainly earned the title of 'The First Lady of Texas' and she might even dethrone Matthew McConaughey as 'The Minister of Culture'.