Is Longhorns' fan Matthew McConaughey teaching at Texas? The Hollywood best actor and UT graduate tries his hand as a professor

True Detective star Matthew McConaughey has never hidden his love for football, a passion he got from his father, Jim McConaughey, who was drafted into the NFL in 1953.

When he was cast in 'Dazed and Confused', his first major role in 1993, McConaughey had just graduated from the University of Texas. He graduated with a bachelor of science in radio, television, and film.

McConaughey surprised everyone when he opted to become a visiting professor at his former school in 2015. His brief was to teach film, but he also became a superfan, attending Longhorns football games and hyping the fans.

He was even named the Minister of Culture at Texas during his first stint there. His course involved film direction and production. He then became a professor of practice in 2019.

McConaughey explained just how seriously he takes his role and being part of the Texas family.

“It starts in my house. It’s my family. It’s Austin. It’s Texas. I’ve been the UT and Austin mascot for 25 years, you know what I mean?. That’s great. But I want to dig in. I’m ready to get from the inside out. Let’s build some things. Let’s do some things.’’

He returned to his role as professor of practice earlier this year again as a commercial instructor in the fall semester. The description of his course is titled: 'Script to Screen: Commercials'.

He will team up with director Scott Rice, whom he has taught a class with before, and Associate Professor Laura Bright.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school,” Matthew McConaughey said. "The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

Texas Longhorns' most famous fan, alumnus, Matthew McConaughey

Not only is he active in the sports sphere of Texas, he was picked to be the guest picker when the Longhorns hosted the LSU Tigers in February. He galvanized the Texas support on his Twitter account before the game.

“Dear Longhorn Nation, LSU is coming to our backyard on the 40 and its time to get it on!!! I’ll be the guest picker on ESPN’s @CollegeGameDay this Saturday before the game. ESPN at 8am CT. OWN IT. Hook Em, mcConaughey.”

There's no denying that Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns diehard fan and fans can no doubt look forward to more sightings of their most famous alumni at games next season.

