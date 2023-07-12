Is Texas back? A familiar query we have heard numerous times over the years. The Texas Longhorns program is one of the history-rich programs in college football, and many ardent college football fans want to see the storied program return to glory. (Not just Matthew McConaughey).

When someone asked the question in previous years, it felt lighthearted, taken in jest. The question "Is Texas back?" intended as a proverbial slap across the face filled with anger, was a mockery of a fanbase with unrealistic, lofty expectations for a program that disappointed yearly.

2023 feels different for Texas Longhorns fans. The Longhorns have decided to join the SEC in 2024, but before they go, they prefer to win the Big 12 one last time.

Texas is the odds-on favorite to win the Big 12, the first time they have posted as the favorites since 2009. Vegas believes in the Longhorns in 2023--should we? Let's answer the question: "Is Texas Back?"

Why is Texas the favorite to win the Big 12?

Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has built some positive momentum quickly. QB Quinn Ewers is arguably the top signal-caller in the Big 12 and is the tide that raises all boats for the Longhorns' offense. As Quinn Ewers goes, as go the Longhorns, which is why the Longhorns QB is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate.

Xavier Worthy is the top pass-catcher for the Longhorns and, one would argue, the headlining playmaker in the Big 12. Worthy is explosive and capable of taking the ball to the house on any play. Coach Sarkisian is smart enough to know the Longhorns' offense is prolific when they get the ball into the hands of Xavier Worthy.

The Texas offense should look different in 2023. With the pairing of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson off to the NFL, I don't believe the Longhorns will be as reliant on the run game, nor should they be. Texas would be wise to play to their strengths, which are their passing game and the dynamism of their QB.

You may be wondering why there is no mention of 5-star QB recruit Arch Manning. From all indications, Coach Sarkisian plans to sit Manning and let him develop this season.

Texas has no plans to rush him onto the field before he is ready, and this plan has merit for Manning's long-term success. College football fans may be disappointed to hear this, but I don't think we will see Arch Manning on a college football field in 2023.

The state of the Big 12

Texas Spring Football Game

Although I get the love for the Longhorns, are we sleeping on the remaining Big 12 programs? Texas finished a distant third in 2022, at 8-5. Why are we so sure the two teams that finished above the Longhorns, TCU, and Kansas State, can't do so again?

TCU made national headlines in 2022, advancing to the College Football Playoff, upsetting the Michigan Wolverines before falling flat against the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship.

The Horned Frogs will miss the 2022 Davey O'Brien Award winner, QB Max Duggan, but the Sonny Dykes program isn't characterized by one player. TCU will be a tough out again in 2023, and the national media appears to be sleeping on the Horned Frogs.

As much excitement as TCU brought in 2022, people tend to forget Kansas State actually won the Big 12. QB Will Howard will be back to lead the Wildcats' offense, bringing stability to the program.

Again, I'm not sure the national media is accounting for just how good Kansas State was in 2022, and the Wildcats are poised to surprise in 2023.

Oklahoma feels like the sleeping giant in the Big 12 conference. Year one of the Brent Venables era in Oklahoma did not meet the standard for the Sooners' program.

Admittedly, there was a lot of transition ahead of last season, and Lincoln Riley is a tough act to follow. However, Venables will find himself in the hot seat if Oklahoma doesn't make significant progress in 2023.

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel is one of the better leaders in college football and has been a stalwart of consistency throughout his collegiate career. Expect the Sooners' offense and the team to have a bounce-back in 2023.

If the national media perpetuates this notion that the Big 12 will be a cakewalk for Texas, I feel like this is an injustice to the conference. The Big 12 will be a tough challenge for any team to scale, and I wouldn't expect programs like TCU and Kansas State to go quietly into that good night.

So, is Texas back?

Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas

Finally, we answer the question: "Is Texas back?" Is it fair to retort - "What does that even mean?" What does "back" mean? Back to what? If the standard for the Texas program is what the Longhorns accomplished in the 1960s, where they won four national titles in the span of eight years, then no, Texas is not back.

I don't believe that's what the question implies. The 1960s Longhorns lineage is a standard that I wouldn't apply to any program, the goals are too lofty in the current era, and the program would be set up for failure under those weighted expectations.

For me, "Is Texas back?" implies competing for Big 12 titles and having legitimate national significance. To which I would say yes to both. As tough as the Big 12 is in 2023, Texas should remain installed as the favorite. Quinn Ewers can lead this team to a Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

As Texas transitions from the Quinn Ewers era to the Arch Manning era in 2024 and beyond, the Longhorns feel like they are built for the Longhaul, a program building to have sustainable success. Texas will compete for a Big 12 title this season but SEC titles in the future.

So yes, Texas is back.

