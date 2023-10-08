Did Matthew McConaughey play college football? From Oscar winner's soccer days to his dad’s NFL stint

Actor Matthew McConaughey is a known Texas Longhorns superfan who regularly attends games and gives his opinion on college football games on shows like "The Pat McAfee Show."

He studied bachelor of science in radio, television and film at the University of Texas and graduated in 1993 before turning to acting. He famously won an Oscar for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" in 2014.

McConaughey is an avid sports fan and is even part owner of MLS franchise Austin FC. In the NFL, he is a Washington Commanders fan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In an interview with CNN Sport, McConaughey admitted to a surprising background.

“I did play 12 years of soccer as a youth,” he said. “I went to a Tampa Bay Rowdies camp one summer. I was never that good. I did lead the league in red cards, but that’s a longer story! So, I had interest, but it wasn’t my game as it wasn’t the quintessential American game back then.”

Although he did not play college football during his time at U.T., McConaughey is a passionate football fan and can be seen on the sidelines of several Texas games.

Expand Tweet

McConaughey is a rabid football fan and he showed how in touch he is with college football while talking about Texas's move to the SEC from the Big 12.

“Only the SEC,” McConaughey said. “Cannot wait. Every Saturday is a marquee game and now we’re coming to it. Coming to the table. We’re coming to try to sit at the head of the table too.”

Matthew McConaughey's dad's football career

James Donald "Jim" McConaughey was a football player for the Kentucky Wildcats and the Houston Cougars.

He was drafted in the 27th round of the 1953 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers but was cut before he ever played a game in the NFL.

Matthew McConaughey returns to Texas

Matthew McConaughey returned to the University of Texas as a visiting professor in 2015 and his entanglement with the Longhorns began afresh.

He became a professor of practice in 2019 during a second stint at the university where his brief included teaching film direction and production.

McConaughey was named the Minister of Culture at Texas due to his presence at Texas' games where he cheered on the team and helped to rouse the fans to support the team.

He returned for a third stint in the fall semester of 2023 as a commercial instructor teaching a course called 'Script to Screen: Commercials' where he teamed up with Associate Professor Laura Bright and director Scott Rice.

Matthew McConaughey barely ever misses a Texas Longhorns game and with the formidable team built by coach Steve Sarkisian on a roll, expect to see the Minister of Culture at Texas on the sidelines even more.