Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey has a 2-word reaction to the Longhorns' victory against Nick Saban's Alabama

Texas Longhorns made a statement with their 34-24 win at No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night. The win came after Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian suffered resounding jeers from Alabama fans on ESPN's "College GameDay."

Nonetheless, relishing this remarkable conquest against Alabama takes precedence for the Longhorns fans. One of the prominent ones, actor Matthew McConaughey, wore a grin, reacting to the victory.

McConaughey was seen beaming with a wide grin at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium. Following the game, the Hollywood icon hit social media with a succinct two-word verdict: "Tuscaloosa Takeover."

Fans relish Texas Longhorns' victory

The Longhorns have set a tone for the 2023 season that Matthew McConaughey and the fans are relishing as the Longhorns moved up six spots to fourth in the rankings. However, Alabama suffered a disheartening loss, falling to 10th in the rankings.

Texas vs. Alabama highlights

The Texas Longhorns (2-0) got redemption on the road, avenging the past defeats by the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1), with a satisfying 34-24 victory. The dynamic turnaround was led by a 21-point surge in the fourth quarter.

Quinn Ewers emerged as the game's star, going 24 of 38 for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He frequently connected with junior wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell amassed three receptions for 78 yards, averaging 26.0 yards per catch, and two touchdowns.

On defense, Texas notched two interceptions, with Jerrin Thompson and Jahdae Barron each scoring one. Anthony Hill Jr. had two crucial sacks.

