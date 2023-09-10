"I don't understand": Steve Sarkisian disheartened by Alabama fan's boos during College GameDay interview

Steve Sarkisian is a force who is holding the Longhorns' mettle high with his balanced presence. He appeared on ESPN's college gameday ahead of their match against Alabama on September 9.

Sarkisian was booed by Alabama football fans, a disheartening experience for the Longhorns HC. Alabama fans have a bittersweet recollection of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian elaborated on the incident saying:

"We won a lot of games together, I don't understand."

Having previously served as Alabama's offensive coordinator under the tutelage, Sarkisian has a history with them. Sarkisian's unwelcomed presence by Alabama fans ahead of the match was an unexpected response.

The statement is in reference to Sarkisian's stint at Alabama football. The resounding booing was exceptionally saddening considering his connection with them. Sarkisian's last coaching stint at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama football) was during the 2020 Iron Bowl leading Alabama to a victory as an acting HC.

Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tides: Anticipation ahead

Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tides is one of the most exciting games of the 2023 college football. The Longhorns recorded an 8-4 success last season but have been away from the playoff since 2009.

Nick Saban's Alabama football team missed the CFP as well, losing twice in 2022. The 2023 campaign on the other hand began with an upset against Middle Tennessee at 56-7.

Quinn Ewers is the starting QB for the Texas Longhorns, expected to be a force on the field. He has been the QB1 since 2022 and recorded 2,177 passing yards and 115 touchdowns.

For Alabama, Jalen Milroe has secured the QB1 position after a long battle for the position. He scored 194 yards and three passing touchdowns in the first match against Tennessee.

Both Nick Saban and Steve Sarkisian are legendary coaches with an amazing rapport. They have earned much respect with their journeys that speak for them. However, a disheartened Steve Sarkisian presents a twist to their game ahead as the fervor sees a major shift.

