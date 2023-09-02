"I don’t know if this team is talented enough": Nick Saban addresses Alabama football's Championship prospects in 2023 season

The Alabama football team had a turbulent offseason prior to the 2023 CFB season due to uncertainties surrounding their QB situation. Head coach Nick Saban remained reserved on the matter.

As troubles persisted some analysts even speculated that 2023 might be a rebuilding year for the Tides. However, the answer to the most pivotal question came through Nick Saban, who hosted the weekly show.

Nick Saban's Championship Expectations for Alabama Football

Does Nick Saban think that Alabama has a championship team this season? The long-awaited answer from the base was delivered via Mike Rodak. Saban put forward his expectations regarding the Tides' performance this year.

“I don’t know if this team is talented enough to win a championship, but I do think they’ve shown signs of having the right stuff,” said Saban.

Nick Saban added a tinge of insider information about the team's composition, adding,

“I don’t know if we have enough talent to do it … [but] I’ve been encouraged by the, sort of, competitive character this team has.”

Saban's take on the team seems balanced, even at the point where he refrained from releasing the Tides' depth charts.

Nick Saban Lays QB Question to Rest

Nick Saban has named the Crimson Tide QB, laying rest to the Alabama football issues partially. Weeks of speculations were wrapped around Saban's hesitancy to name a starting QB. However, Jalen Milroe successfully earned the spot, as indicated by Saban subtly earlier.

Nick Saban chose to speak about Jalen Milroe's improvement throughout the training camp on Aug. 28.

“I think Jalen has made a significant amount of improvement. I think he’s more comfortable in the pocket. He has more confidence in the way he executes and the way he plays,” Saban said.

However, as hinted before, Saban has chosen to keep the competition open for the Alabama football QB even now. In the past, he delivered his intent saying,

"Just because whoever starts in the first game doesn't mean that you don't have to continue to compete and play throughout the season, including quarterback."

Saban's latest naming of Milroe was accompanied by a similar statement. In fact, this poses another question about Alabama football in 2023.

Was the secrecy around the depth chart indicative of Saban's immense uncertainty, even as the season is right around the corner? Only Saban knows. However, the excitement for Milroe ending the intriguing QB situation for now is off the charts.