Nick Saban has kept the ignition for the Alabama quarterback battle on, even days before their matchup against Middle Tennessee State. The Alabama QB question has continued since Bryce Young left the Crimson Tide. The three contenders for the role – Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe – have been vying to leave Saban no choice.

However, Saban's approach has created immense intrigue this season. He has refrained from releasing the team roster to eliminate "distractions."

Nick Saban's stance has kept Alabama fans waiting to know their program's starters by refraining from releasing the depth chart, which details the team's starters and backup players.

“I want all of our players to continue to compete, continue to compete for playing time, to try to play at the highest level," Saban said. "And I don’t want anybody on our team to think they're a backup player or whatever.”

It's the first time in 17 years that Saban has resorted to not releasing the depth chart, although he apologized for doing so

Saban's answer to the Alabama QB battle question

The unconventional approach of holding off the depth chart release has brought up the QB battle question more strongly than ever. Saban chose an uncertain answer on the matter despite the season being around the corner.

"We're going one day at a time," Saban said. "We're repping the players. And regardless of what happens in this game ... just because whoever starts in the first game doesn't mean that you don't have to continue to compete and play throughout the season, including quarterback."

Nick Saban's assessment is the most significant factor in determining the final answer to Tide's issues. He briefly mentioned Jalen Milroe, acknowledging his significant improvement.

The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is set to make a surprising opening as the intrigue touches an all-time high.