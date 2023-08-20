The Alabama football program is in a state of uncertainty as the QB battle remains unresolved. Nick Saban, the team's head coach, has maintained a neutral stance in response to inquiries. He has clarified his intention to thoroughly assess all potential candidates before making a final call in the past.

While the QB dilemma remains unresolved, recent insights from the Alabama football camp shed light on the pressing question: Who among Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson, and Jalen Milroe will ultimately secure the QB position for the team's upcoming debut?

Alabama Football QB challenge: Scrimmage results

Alabama Football Camp 2023 Glimpse (Via: Sports Illustrated)

In the midst of the preparations for its season opener against Middle Tennessee, Alabama football conducted its second and final scrimmage of the fall camp on Saturday. Despite the high stakes, the QB situation showed limited signs of upheaval.

A source revealed Jalen Milroe continues to hold his position at the forefront of the QB competition. During the scrimmage, he led the first-team offense during the opening series. Ty Simpson followed suit with the second opportunity. Milroe managed to execute several impressive plays, including an amazing pass to Malik Benson.

Based on the reports, Simpson had to settle for the position behind Milroe in performance. With two weeks left, Milroe's lead makes him the strongest contender for the job.

QB comparison: 2022 stats for Alabama Crimson Tide prospects

Looking at the statistics from the 2022 season, TY Simpson had the highest completion percentage, indicating a strong accuracy. Jalen Milroe remained far behind with 58.5%, while Tyler had a comparative rate to Milroe.

In terms of yards, Tyler led the tally followed by Jalen and Ty Simpson. Simpson's significantly lower contribution would influence his performance as the team builds a strong offense.

Ty Simpson and Jale Milroe lacked any interceptions, as opposed to Buchner, who had five. However, Jalen Milroe's passer rating was only second, after Ty Simpson's. Here's a detailed comparison of the 2022 stats for the quarterback prospects of the Alabama Crimson Tide:

STATS (2022) JALEN MILROE TY SIMPSON TYLER BUCHNER COMPLETIONS 31 4 46 PASSING ATTEMPTS 53 5 83 COMPLETION PERCENTAGE 58.5% 80.0% 55.4% YARDS 297 35 651 TOUCHDOWNS 5 0 3 INTERCEPTIONS 3 0 5 PASSER RATINGS(AS PER ESPN) 125.4 138.8 121.2

While the comparison reveals major insights about the three prospects, the scrimmage, and Nick Saban's assessment are sure to be a significant role in determining the final answer.