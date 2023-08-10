The Alabama quarterback battle has developed with suspense as coach Nick Saban has held off naming a starter. In a twist of events, Saban broke his silence on the "two-quarterback" idea taking shape. This is well ahead of a final decision when Alabama faces Middle Tennesse State on Sept. 2.

The Middle Tennessee State game will answer the most sought-after question: Who among Tyler Buchner, Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe will debut as Alabama's starting quarterback? During a midweek news conference, Saban was asked if he was considering a two-quarterback solution.

Saban finally resorted to a rather uncertain take. The Alabama coach believes that there is much more to do before an out-of-the-box approach is taken. Saban said he is sticking to the traditional one-quarterback approach, which he feels is a better fit for Alabama.

Navigating uncertainty: Nick Saban on two-QB strategy and Alabama QB battle

Saban said in the news conference that a two-quarterback approach is not under consideration.

"I haven’t even thought about it, to be honest with you."

He said that the current Alabama Crimson Tide approach is to diligently develop all of their quarterbacks.

"That’s not something that we’ve talked about to this point," Saban said. "If we think it’s going to help us win down the road, then we’ll certainly consider it.”

Going with a two-QB system to resolve the Alabama QB battle seems far-fetched as of now. However, there should be some clarity following the two scrimmages in fall camp, starting with one at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Nick Saban said that the talent has to go with a stronger mindset, the right skill set and on-point practices for the Alabama football team to succeed.

"I think there (were) a lot of lessons learned from last year as well as every day that we’ve been pointing out in practice where we could’ve eliminated this if we had better communication, or better focus, or better eye control or discipline and eye control — whatever it may be," Saban said.

"We’re going to continue to harp on those things and hopefully one day everyone will get it.”