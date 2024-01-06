WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off $233,263 worth Lamborghini Urus in latest video

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian has forayed hard into the fashion world. The season for Steve is over after their loss to the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl, but for Loreal, the season is never over.

She posted a reel on Instagram captioned with these words:

"…my season is never over! Can’t wait to show yall what I’ve been working on 🖤 #fashionneversleeps"

In the post, Steve Sarkisian's wife poses for the camera in a black leather jacket and blue denim jeans, complimenting her outfit with a silver chain and black boots with heels.

Rocking the aviators on what some would call a biker's outfit, Loreal opened the doors of her Lamborghini Urus, which is worth $233,263. The all-black car with tinted windshield and windows looked stunning as Loreal took it out for a spin. Here's the reel:

Loreal owns her own styling business and has lately collaborated with high-end brand Givenchy. She was also spotted with Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders as both divas share a love for fashion.

Loreal Sarkisian celebrates birthday with Deiondra Sanders

Deiondra and Loreal continue to strengthen their bond with the duo marking Loreal's 38th birthday with an intimate celebration. Deion Sanders' daughter, having joined forces with the Texas Longhorns' first lady in the fashion industry, shared glimpses from the birthday festivities.

In an Instagram story, Deiondra captured the moment as guests sang the birthday song for Loreal. The Texas Longhorns coach's wife basked in the limelight, posing amid a stack of gifts. Loreal Sarkisian is known for her fashion sense and exuded vibes of a professional model, adding flair to the celebration.

The camaraderie between Deiondra Sanders and Loreal Sarkisian extends beyond personal celebrations. The duo recently collaborated to raise funds for a charitable cause in Houston, drawing praise from none other than Coach Prime himself.

