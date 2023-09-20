"Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders has productive gym session with Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal: WATCH

Deiondra Sanders and Loreal Sarkisian are often spotted together sharing their love for fashion. Deion Sanders' daughter and the Longhorns HC Sarkisian's wife recently came together for a productive day at the gym.

Sanders reshared a story flaunting her gym partners, including Sarkisian, and shared glimpses of their workout session for her Instagram fam. She made sure to add her piece on the story:

"Today was rough."

Sanders and Sarkisian have collectively taken center stage in the past, particularly to support Sarkisian's fashion venture. They often slide into the comment section of each other's posts to express their mutual adoration.

Deiondra Sanders reacts to Loreal Sarkisian's homemade pizza

Loreal is a social media enthusiast who loves posting content on a variety of subjects. She took to IG to share a homemade pizza recipe offering a shift from her fashion content.

Sarkisian's supporter, Sanders couldn't stop herself from swooping into the comment section. She expressed her delight, hinting she enjoyed Sarkisian's pizza in person.

"It was soooooooooooooo good," commented Sanders.

Deiondra comments on Loreal Sarkisian's IG Post

Exploring the professional lives of Deiondra Sanders and Loreal Sarkisian

Loreal is Texas Longhorns' HC Steve Sarkisian's wife. She is famous for her unique fashion sense and content in addition to business ventures. Loreal owns a styling business, inducted in 2017 as a 'one-stop-shop' fashion brand.

Sarkisian entered the world of fashion after her college stint as a track athlete. She participated in hurdling and secured a full scholarship at North Carolina A&T State University. Like her husband, Loreal coached, only briefly, at the University of South Carolina.

Deiondra, the eldest child of Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders, was born from his first marriage. She is a Public Relations expert and works to forge collaborations between Fortune 500 companies. She has a considerable online presence with a staggering 218k followers on Instagram.

Both Sarkisian and Sanders love fashion and have displayed their entrepreneurial skills. Additionally, their enviable lifestyle intrigues the fans and followers alike. They remain to be associated increasingly with one another, waiting to gain attention as an upcoming electric duo.