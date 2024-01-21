IN PHOTOS: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off dazzling Hermes bag worth $15000 in latest event

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, is known for her sense of fashion and style. And her love for fashion is well known to everyone who follows her. The Texas Longhorns first lady has dazzled fans with her fashion during several Texas gamedays while also showing her constant support for her husband.

Loreal Sarkisian works as a wardrobe stylist, which makes it clear why she loves fashion so much. And most recently, she took to social media to show off her outfit and her expensive accessories during an event hosted by Korman Jewelries in collaboration with Viltier.

Loreal Sarkisian took to Instagram to share a post where she showed off her fashion sense once again, dressed in a leopard-printed dress along with black long boots and sunglasses.

She is also seen flaunting a black Hermes bag, which retails for around $1500!

Furthermore, Steve Sarkisian's wife also has her own personalized line of jewelry for women with Korman.

So if you want some sophisticated and stylized accessories, you can head on to their website to check out Loreal Sarkisian's jewelry collection for women. These pieces of jewelry range from somewhere between $900 and $36,000.

Steve Sarkisian's wife penned an emotional farewell note to the retired Nick Saban

When Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, Loreal Sarkisian took to Instagram to share a story congratulating Saban for his successful career and also wishing him a happy retirement. He called the Nick Saban family and also shares a positive bond with his daughter, Kristen Saban.

"An amazing career and awesome human being! So thankful for Coach Saban and Mrs. T! congrats on retirement! Family forver"

The story was also shared by Kristen Saban on her Instagram. Furthermore, she also came out to admit that Loreal helped her embrace the art of styling and influenced her fashion sense. While Saban may not be coaching anymore, their strong friendship with the Sarkisian family is expected to continue ahead.

