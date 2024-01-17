Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian drops hints about Texas HC’s outfits in CFB 2024 season - “going to be 🔥"

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, is a fashion buff in a true sense. Making a style statement every chance she gets, Loreal has become an out-and-out Texan, supporting the Longhorns throughout the 2023 college football season.

She recently posted a story on Instagram showing the 2024 men's fall/winter fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton. The story featured models walking the ramp with striking outfits.

One such attire caught the eye of Loreal Sarkisian in which Pharrell Williams, dressed in a Texan outfit and rocking the Cowboy hat with sunglasses, thanked the audience, taking a bow with his design team in the back. Loreal captioned her story:

"...the wardrobe for @steve.sarkisian next season is going to be 🔥"

Loreal has been making great strides in the fashion space alongside being the first lady for the Texas Longhorns. Her gameday outfits throughout the season sparked interest in the college football community.

Loreal Sarkisian takes Lamborghini Urus for a ride

In a bold display of style on Instagram, Loreal posted pictures sporting a swaggy ensemble in a black leather jacket paired with blue denim jeans.

Her edgy look was complimented by a silver chain and stylish black boots with heels, giving off a biker-chic vibe. Completing her fashionable outfit, Loreal donned aviator sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour to what can only be described as a statement outfit.

However, the best part was her impeccable style and the luxurious backdrop – her Lamborghini Urus, worth $233,263. The all-black Lambo, with tinted windshields and windows, was the perfect accessory for Steve Sarkisian’s wife. She captioned the post:

"…my season is never over! Can’t wait to show yall what I’ve been working on 🖤 #fashionneversleeps"

Beyond her role as a coach's wife, Loreal owns a styling business and has recently collaborated with the prestigious brand Givenchy.

