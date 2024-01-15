Former Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, held a Q&A session with her social media followers on Sunday, opening up about different aspects of her life as she answered the fan queries. One of her replies shed light on the influence of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, on her fashion sense.

Kristen admitted looking up to the Longhorns' first lady when it comes to choosing her style.

“I’ve had a lot of inspiration from people like Loreal Sarkisian and Mary Whisenhunt," Kristen wrote. "They showed me that embracing your own style and owning your confidence is huge and to just make a leap into something if you love it. Doesn't matter if someone else loves it or not.”

She also named Revolve, ShopBop and Amazon as the places she loves to shop from.

Kristen, 28, loves to share her gameday looks whenever Alabama has played in recent years. The adrenaline rush of the game days is one thing she will miss in the coming times, as her father will no longer be coaching at Bryant-Denny Stadium. But her sense of style will always be popular among the Alabama fans.

How Kristen Saban reacted to Nick Saban's retirement

Kristen Saban shared a photo of herself on social media after her father, Nick Saban, stepped down as the Crimson Tide coach. In the photograph, she could be seen wiping her tears as she called the moment bittersweet. She also thanked the fans and affirmed her love for them.

Coach Saban cited health and age as the two factors influencing his decision. The Tide have hired his successor in Kalen DeBoer, who most recently took the Washington Huskies to the CFP national championship game against Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines. A new era is upon Tuscaloosa, and the Saban family will always be the team's biggest supporters.

