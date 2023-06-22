In Photos: Texas QB Arch Manning makes rare social media post: A glimpse into the third-generation Manning's personal life as a Longhorn

The college environment is a new world entirely, and It appears that Arch Manning is adapting smoothly to the lifestyle. The quarterback enrolled at Texas this spring and is set to commence his freshmen season in a few months.

The prospect of having the third generation of the Manning dynasty in college football has been generating excitement among fans. The No.1 prospect in the 2023 class has generated a significant amount have attention throughout his high school days, and that isn’t stopping.

Despite his enormous popularity as a result of his family legacy and football skills, the quarterback rarely uses social media. The Longhorns freshman signal-caller has over 285,000 followers across his social media pages but rarely posts on them.

However, on Monday, he delighted his fans by sharing an Instagram carousel featuring personal photos that quickly gained widespread attention. That was only his fifth post since joining the photo-sharing platform in June 2022.

Accompanied by the caption "Summer files," the athlete shared a collection of rare pictures documenting his initial college football offseason, which has captivated fans and garnered immense popularity on the social platform.

Arch Manning’s Instragam post showcased moments with Texas teammates enjoying evenings in town, his high school graduation and glimpses of his football training. The post offered fans an exclusive glimpse into his summer.

Having sent fans into a frenzy, the wide reaction to the post gives an insight into the level of expectation from fans with respect to his freshman season. Without a doubt, the young quarterback has a lot to shoulder as he enters the world of college football.

The prospect of Arch Manning in college football

Manning will play as a backup quarterback in his first season with the Texas Longhorns. Senior Qwin Ewers has been selected by coach Steve Sarkisian to lead the offense once again for the upcoming season after an impressive display in the spring game.

Manning also made his first appearance for the Longhorns during the spring game. However, the young quarterback largely struggled in his debut. This doesn't take away his talent, but it showcases that he needs to learn and adapt to a new stage.

He is expected to gain some minutes next season before taking the starting role as a sophomore in 2024. Ewers is expected to declare for the NFL draft after the conclusion of the upcoming season. Definitely, the young signal-caller has a lot to do in a bid to continue his family legacy in college football.

