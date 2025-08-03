IN PIC: UNC QB Max Johnson's model GF Adrienne Davis turns head in edgy outfit for Lollapalooza

UNC Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson's girlfriend, Adrienne Davis, attended Lollapalooza this year. The model and social media influencer has turned heads with her outfits at the event.Davis reposted an image of herself wearing a black outfit from Windsor Store on her Instagram stories. It was a cut-off two-piece combo with Chicago imprinted on the chest.Davis and her sisters have been out and about enjoying the festival vibes. This year's event has drawn strong attendance and featured some of the country's most celebrated artists.Meanwhile, Max Johnson is preparing for arguably the most important season of his career.IN PIC: UNC QB Max Johnson's model GF Adrienne Davis turns head in edgy outfit for LollapaloozaMax Johnson gearing up for big 2025Max Johnson was once tabbed as the next great hope for the North Carolina Tar Heels at the quarterback position. He was fresh off transferring from the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and looked poised to secure the QB1 spot for the 2024 campaign.However, a serious leg injury in the season opener versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers put his career in jeopardy. Johnson would go on to miss the rest of the 2024 season, and the Tar Heels would eventually have a disappointing campaign, leading to the firing of program legend Mack Brown. He was replaced by six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick.The UNC Tar Heels are in win-now mode and were proactive in signing Gio Lopez via the transfer portal. It's Lopez's job to lose as Johnson watches from the sidelines patiently waiting for his turn. However, the fact that he overcame the injury and is featuring in camp is commendable.This will be Johnson's most important season due to the stakes involved. He'll look to get a run out to prove to NFL scouts that he's worthy of being a late-round pick. It's set to be a stacked QB class in the 2026 draft. The Tar Heels will start their season with a matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. It'll be interesting to see how Bill Belichick fares in his first game at the collegiate level.