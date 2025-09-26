IN PICS: Eli Manning dons burnt orange polo & cowboy hat with nephew Arch Manning during his special visit to Texas

Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning went on a trip to Austin, Texas, during the summer to drop by Arch Manning's school, the University of Texas and he had a great time.Manning's visit to the University of Texas was part of his latest episode of &quot;Eli's Places,&quot; produced by Omaha Productions and ESPN. To warm himself up with the school, the Ole Miss alumnus and former New York Giants player wore a burnt orange polo, cowboy hat and boots, which was posted on Texas Football's X account.During the trip, Eli Manning, along with former Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy, brought Texas mascot Bevo onto the Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.He also fired Smokey The Cannon with the assistance of the Texas Cowboys and he then banged Texas' oversized drum, Big Bertha. He was also taught by Texas coach Steve Sarkisian the proper &quot;Hook 'Em Horns&quot; sign.Manning also had a selfie with his nephew, Arch, in the middle of the stadium.The New York Giants quarterback has been supportive of Arch Manning during his games in Texas. He was even seen in Austin last weekend to watch how the young quarterback led the Longhorns to a 55-0 beatdown of Sam Houston State.Also Read: &quot;Loser behavior&quot;: CFB fans torch Arch Manning for taunting Sam Houston player after Texas QB's TD playSEC unveils Texas Longhorns' annual schedule for 2026-29The Southeastern Conference released its nine-game schedule for the next four seasons on Tuesday and the Texas Longhorns will play Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas A&amp;M consistently.Texas will have home-and-away games against Arkansas and Texas A&amp;M and take on Oklahoma in Dallas, Texas, from the 2026-29 season.In the 2026 season, the Longhorns play host to Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State and will visit LSU, Missouri and Tennessee. The following year, Texas will host Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky and travel to Alabama, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.The 2028 season will pit Texas against LSU, Missouri and Tennessee at its home stadium and will travel to Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The Longhorns will host Alabama, South Carolina and Vanderbilt and visit Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky in 2029.This season, Texas begins its 2025 SEC schedule against Florida on Oct. 4 and will play against Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas and conclude with Texas A&amp;M.The Longhorns went 3-1 in their non-conference schedule, including a 55-0 whitewash of Sam Houston State on Sept. 21.Read More: “Call me crazy, but Texas is making the CFP”: Paul Finebaum doubles down on Arch Manning-led Longhorns despite early setback