Indiana vs. Michigan prediction, odds and picks - October 14 | NCAAF season 2023

In a battle between two Big Ten Conference teams, the Indiana Hoosiers will be on the road in Week 7 against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. The Hoosiers are 2-3 (0-2) thus far and are coming off a 44-17 road loss on Sept. 30. The Wolverines are a perfect 6-0 (3-0) and are coming off a massive 52-10 road win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Indiana vs. Michigan Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) vs. Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0)

Date and Time: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Indiana vs. Michigan Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Indiana Hoosiers +34 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) Michigan Wolverines -34 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Indiana vs. Michigan Picks

The Indiana Hoosiers had a week off to prepare for this incredible matchup and are passing the ball decently well, with 224 passing yards per game. Freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson has thrown an interception in his last three games, so expect that to continue here against one of the best defenses.

The Michigan Wolverines have been an incredible running program offensively, as they are averaging 185.2 rushing yards per game. Senior running back Blake Corum has been on fire lately and has nine rushing touchdowns in his last five games, including at least one in each game. Expect him to find the end zone multiple times in this game.

Indiana vs. Michigan Key Injuries

Indiana

Wide receiver Orlando Greenlow - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver EJ Williams Jr. - Hand (Questionable)

Running back Josh Henderson - Leg (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Max Longman - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Jamier Johnson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Bradley Archer - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Trey Laing - Undisclosed (OUT)

Quarterback Dexter Williams II - Knee (OUT)

Michigan

Running back Benjamin Hall - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back CJ Stokes - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Alex Orji - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Logan Forbes - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Amorion Walker - Undisclosed (OUT)

Indiana vs. Michigan Head-to-Head

The two teams have played each other 69 times, with Michigan leading the rivalry 50–17–2.

This is not an even fight, but this is asking for way too many points to be comfortable with. Indiana had an extra week to prepare for one of the best teams in college football. The Hoosiers will struggle here but are averaging 25.3 points in their last four games, so expect this game to be a blowout but not enough to cover the spread.

Indiana vs. Michigan Prediction

Prediction: Indiana Hoosiers +34