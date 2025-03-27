Insider Notes on LSU, Pittsburgh Pro Day: Latest on Will Campbell’s arm length, NFC South’s interest in Konata Mumpfield, and more

It was another busy day on the pro-day schedule, which is finally winding down. In addition to some of the big-name schools that had workouts on the calendar, several smaller programs that did not have players at the combine performed for scouts.

Ad

Here’s a mishmash of what went on Wednesday, as well as a few additional notes from Tuesday’s workout at Texas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Notes From Texas Pro Day

Barryn Sorrell - NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Longhorn offensive tackle Cameron Williams is still recovering from knee surgery and did not work out Tuesday. Williams will work out for scouts on April 14.

Ad

Trending

Pass rusher Barryn Sorrell sat on his numbers from the combine, but he participated in position drills. Sorrell ran drills out of a three-point stance as well as standing over tackle and looked very athletic as well as smooth.

He told me he thought everything went as planned. He’s a Day 2 pick who is getting looks from a variety of teams that run three- and four-man fronts. The Buffalo Bills will work Sorrell out on Thursday.

Ad

Notes From Texas State Pro Day

Almost 20 teams were in San Marco, Texas, to watch the Bobcats’ workout. The team’s primary prospect is offensive lineman Nash Jones, who had a terrific senior season and performed well at the Shrine Bowl yet, for some insane reason, did not receive an invitation to the combine.

Jones measured 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds Wednesday, completed 29 reps on the bench press, and hit 31 inches in the vertical jump and 9-foot-5 in the broad jump.

Ad

Jones pulled up with a right hamstring injury three yards from the finish of his first attempt in the 40, which unfortunately ended his day. He met with the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers and had an extensive meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to meet with Jones on Thursday. Prior to the pro day, Jones had taken an official-30 visit to see the Denver Broncos. It would be surprising if Jones does not end up as a Day 3 selection.

Ad

Jordan McCloud, an underrated quarterback prospect, did not test but participated in position drills and threw the ball incredibly well. Measuring six feet even and 207 pounds, McCloud made all types of throws, and teams were impressed the way he spins the ball.

A well-traveled collegian who started his career at South Florida before moving on to Arizona then James Madison before ending up at Texas State, McCloud combined for almost 6,900 yards passing and 65 TDs the past two seasons. He’s comparable to Tyrod Taylor of the New York Jets, and ironically, he met with the team today as well as the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ad

Notes from LSU Pro Day

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

The big news from Tigers pro day happened during measurements, as Will Campbell’s arm length came in at 33 inches even, 3/8 of an inch longer than his combine mark of 32 5/8.

Ad

As I posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the night before LSU pro day, the issue of short arm measurements at the combine has been prevalent throughout the entire draft process, and as Donovan Jackson told me when we spoke Wednesday evening, the players feel shortchanged (no pun intended).

At the very least, the perception that Campbell’s arms are too short for left tackle has been dispelled for most.

Ad

Tight end Mason Taylor timed the 40 between 4.58 seconds to 4.62 seconds, depending on whose watch you looked at. Taylor also completed 28 reps on the bench press.

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys ran Taylor through drills, predominantly blocking drills. Taylor has an official-30 visit with the Chargers.

Notes from Pittsburgh Pro Day

Konata Mumpfield - NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

All 32 teams were on hand for Panthers pro day, and it was an unknown who stole the show.

Ad

Linebacker Brandon George, who finished the season with 80 tackles, put himself in the late-round conversation with his pro-day workout. George measured just over 6-foot-3 and 246 pounds.

He hit 42.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-8 in the broad and timed 4.14 seconds in the short shuttle and 6.98 seconds in the three-cone. His 40 time was 4.65 seconds with a 10-yard split of 1.59 seconds. George also completed 28 reps on the bench. He met with the Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

Based on those numbers and his performance in position drills, George should be lining up several official-30 visits in the coming days.

Panthers receiver Konata Mumpfield timed a terrific 6.6 seconds in the three-cone and 4.1 seconds in the short shuttle and then caught everything thrown to him. The surehanded wideout is a superb route runner, and the shuttle and cone numbers will help boost his stock.

Mumpfield met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Steelers, who had their receivers coach on hand for the workout.

Ad

Notes from Virginia Tech Pro Day

The Hokies have watched their play on the field and their results in the draft room fall off in recent years, and the two are not inseparable. Yet they move towards the draft with a few terrific NFL prospects and possibly one of the best sleepers at the running back position, Bhayshul Tuten.

Tuten, who struggled with an ankle injury last season that even hampered him during the Senior Bowl, sat on his time of 4.32 seconds in the 40 from the combine.

Ad

He did run the short shuttle at pro day in a time of 4.15 seconds, which was a marked improvement over his time of 4.41 seconds from Indianapolis, which is a result of his ankle being healthy once again.

Tuten looked terrific in position drills and caught the ball exceptionally well. In a very deep running back class, Tuten carries a third-round grade on my board, and he’s likely to end up in that frame. On Wednesday, he met with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ran the position drills and has an official-30 visit set with the Steelers.

Ad

Notes from South Dakota Pro Day

More than two dozen teams were on hand for South Dakota pro day, and the star of the show was athletic tight end JJ Galbreath.

Graded as a PFA coming into the season, Galbreath measured 6-foot-3.5 inches and 238 pounds. He timed the 40 in the low-to-mid 4.6-second area and touched 38 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-3 in the broad jump. The New Orleans Saints ran his position drills.

Ad

Galbreath missed three games with a shoulder injury this season, but he finished with 32 receptions, 469 yards and four TDs. Last season, his totals included 36/579/5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.