Insider Notes on Sacramento State, Jackson State Pro Day: Jackson Slater’s rising draft stock, Falcons inviting Allen Walker, and more

There’s a very light pro-day schedule this week, as it’s primarily a few FCS schools and players who were injured and could not participate during their school’s initial workouts. Yet, Monday saw two outstanding small-school prospects work out for scouts.

Ad

Notes from Sacramento State and UC Davis pro day

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lan Larison: UC Davis v California - Source: Getty

About 28 teams were on hand for what was a joint workout with Sacramento State, UC-Davis and FBS program Hawaii. Ironically, the two small schools offered the best prospects, starting with Sac State offensive lineman Jackson Slater.

Ad

Trending

I wrote about Slater’s impressive performances at the Senior Bowl and combine, and once again, he impressed next-level decision-makers, besting some of his marks from Indianapolis. Slater measured 6-foot-2 3/4 inches and 318 pounds.

His arm length was 32.5 inches, one-half inch better than the combine. His vertical jump of 32.5 inches was four inches better than the combine. Slater timed 4.51 seconds in the short shuttle and 7.68 seconds in the three-cone, then looked outstanding in position drills.

Ad

Slater split the position drills up equally between guard and center, snapping the ball half the time as a lot of teams feel he’ll be on the pivot in the NFL.

He spent extensive time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams and has an official-30 visit coming up with the Indianapolis Colts.

Speaking of the Colts, the belief from many outside the scouting community is that the team will take a tight end or safety in Round 1, as last year they tried to move up for Brock Bowers. Yet the overwhelming belief during the pro-day circuit is that Chris Ballard and team would prefer to select an offensive tackle with their first pick of the draft.

Ad

UC Davis fields one of the most underrated backs in the draft, Lan Larison. Entering the season with Day 3 grades, Larison’s totals on the ground last season included 1,465 yards and 17 TDs, as well as 62 receptions, 847 receiving yards, and six more scores.

This is off a junior season in which he totaled 1,101 yards and 13 TDs on the ground. Larison was unable to participate in postseason All-Star games after undergoing tightrope surgery, yet he inexplicably never received an invitation to the combine.

Ad

On Monday, he completed 21 reps on the bench and hit 35.5 inches in the vertical and 10 feet even in the broad. He timed as fast as 4.46 seconds in the 40, 6.96 seconds in the three-cone and 4.18 seconds in the short shuttle. Larison looked terrific in position drills by all accounts, as he was fluid and very healthy.

He’s already been on an official visit to see the Detroit Lions, and the New Orleans Saints have shown a lot of interest in Larison and may bring him in. Several teams have a late-round grade on Larison, as I do, and this versatile third-down back deserves consideration in the late rounds.

Ad

Notes from Jackson State pro day

One notable from the Jackson State pro day last week was Allen Walker, a transfer from Louisiana Tech. The linebacker came in at 6-foot-2, 234 pounds. He completed 25 reps on the bench and hit 36 inches in the vertical jump.

Unfortunately, Walker pulled up with a hamstring issue on his first attempt in the 40 and could not complete the workout.

Walker will be participating in the Atlanta Falcons’ local pro day (which I believe is April 11) and has also been invited to participate in the workout at University of Georgia on April 17 with Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams. He’s a sleeper at the linebacker position who comes with scheme versatility and a lot of upside.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.