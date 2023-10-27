Iowa State Cyclones vs. Baylor Bears football rivalry history

The Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears will renew their conference rivalry this weekend as they meet for the 22nd time. The rivalry, which traces back to 1988, has taken place every year since 2011.

Let's take a closer look at the history between the two programs below.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Baylor Bears rivalry record

The Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears first played in 1988, with the Bears winning a 35-0 blowout. Baylor also holds a 12-9 record in the series, which has seen the two programs play every year since 2011.

The Cyclones won four consecutive games between 1997 and 2004, setting the record for the longest win streak in the series. The Bears matched that streak by winning four in a row between 2013 and 2016.

Iowa State's most recent win in the series came in 2020 as they won 38-31. However, Baylor has bounced back with consecutive one-score victories over the past two seasons.

Cyclones coach Matt Campbell holds a 3-4 record in the rivalry, while Bears coach Dave Aranda is 2-1 against their Big 12 rivals.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Baylor Bears biggest games

The Bears hold the largest margin of victory to date. While they hold several big victories over their rivals, it was their 2013 matchup that was the biggest blowout in the all-time series.

Baylor entered the matchup as the No.12-ranked team in the nation with a perfect 5-0 record, while Iowa State was just 1-4. The Bears won by a score of 71-7 before winning five out of their final seven games to finish 11-2 as the 13th ranked team in the nation.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones didn't recover until the final two games of the season and finished just 3-9.

Iowa State's biggest victory in the series came in 2001. The Cyclones entered the matchup with a 2-0 record, while the Bears were also 2-0. Iowa State was able to defeat Baylor 41-0.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Baylor Bears 2023 preview

The Iowa State Cyclones will enter their Week 9 matchup with the Baylor Bears with a 4-3 record. Meanwhile, Baylor will enter with a 3-4 record.

The Cyclones have averaged 23.0 points per game, which ranks 101st out of 133 teams in the nation. Furthermore, they have allowed 20.0 ppg, which ranks 35th.

The Bears have scored 23.1 ppg, which ranks 99th, while allowing 30.0 points per game, which ranks 103rd.