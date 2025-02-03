Iowa State football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Matt Campbell has in the Class of 2025

The Iowa State Cyclones went 11-3 in 2024 as coach Matt Campbell led them to the Big 12 championship game. Although it lost the title game to Arizona State, Iowa State beat Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

It was a stellar year for the Cyclones and Campbell, who was in his ninth college season as the coach of Iowa State. He also signed an eight-year extension with the school in December.

"Given all the uncertainty currently facing college athletics, it was critical that we moved quickly to solidify the future of our football program," athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement, via ESPN. "Matt is the perfect fit for Iowa State University and I am thrilled he wants to continue to lead our program. Leadership continuity is essential to any organization's long-term success. This is a great day for Cyclone fans."

In the 2025 high school recruiting, the Cyclones had a decent showing, despite not landing any five-star recruits.

Iowa State football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen

Kuol Kuol, OT

The top-ranked player the Iowa State Cyclones got is offensive tackle Kuol Kuol. He's a four-star recruit and is the 34th-ranked offensive tackle.

The Ohio native officially committed to Purdue but decommitted before committing to Iowa State.

Will Hawthorne, LB

Will Hawthorne is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025 for Iowa State. He's the 38th-ranked linebacker.

Hawthorne had 63 tackles (46 solo, 10 for loss), 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior.

Alex Manske, QB

The Iowa State Cyclones and Matt Campbell's second-best recruit is quarterback Alex Manske. Manske is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2025 and is the 36th-ranked QB.

Manske is from Iowa, and in 2023, he went 101-of-167 for 1,787 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions, while also running for 714 yards and 12 TDs.

The full list of Iowa State's 2025 class is as follows:

Kuol Kuol, OT (four-star)

Will Hawthrone, LB (four-star)

Alex Manske, QB (three-star)

Will Tompkins, OT (three-star)

Ka'Mori Moore, DT (three-star)

Joshua Patterson, S (three-star)

Ryver Peppers, RB (three-star)

Trey Verdon, EDGE (three-star)

Charlie Woleben, EDGE, (three-star)

Dyllan Malone, WR (three-star)

Sione Perkins, OT (three-star)

Ethan Stecker, S (three-star)

Jack Limbaugh, EGDE (three-star)

Karon Brookins, WR (three-star)

Xzavion Robinson, WR (three-star)

Mason Ellens, ATH (three-star)

Vaea Ikakoula, OL (three-star)

LaMarcus Hicks II, CB (three-star)

