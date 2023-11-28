Iowa vs Michigan football rivalry history: H2H, Records, and more

The Iowa vs Michigan game this upcoming weekend will decide who will reign as the champions of the Big Ten Conference. Both these teams have emerged as winners of their respective divisions and will now be looking to be crowned as the best team in the conference.

The Michigan Wolverines are entering the Conference championship game with an undefeated streak this campaign (12-0 overall, 9-0 in the SEC). Last week, Michigan defeated their rivals Ohio State 30-24 to emerge as the Big Ten East Division champions and move forward with their hopes of securing a playoff berth and three-peating the conference championship.

On the other hand, the Iowa Hawkeyes clinched the West Division title when they defeated Illinois 15-13 on November 18. Their last game of the regular season was against Nebraska in Week 13, which they won 13-10 thanks to a 38-yard FG by Marshall Meeder.

Can the Hawkeyes get revenge against the Wolverines for their loss at the 2021 Big Ten championship game?

Iowa vs Michigan: Head-to-Head

The first Iowa vs Michigan game was played back in 1900. The game was played in Detroit, Michigan, and the Hawkeyes emerged as the winners with a 28-5 final score. After two more seasons, the series came to a halt for a few years and was then revived in 1923.

So far, these teams have met a total of 63 times on the gridiron. The Michigan Wolverines lead the series 44-15-4 and will be looking forward to improving on this statistic.

Notable records in the Iowa vs Michigan series

The largest margin of victory was secured by Michigan back in 1971. They dismantled Iowa 63-7 at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor while also securing a four-game winning streak in the rivalry.

The smallest margin of victory record is held by the Hawkeyes which took place during the 2016 season. They defeated Michigan by a single point with a final score of 14-13 at the Kinnick Stadium in Iowa.

When was the last time Iowa defeated Michigan?

The last time that the Hawkeyes won in this Iowa vs Michigan rivalry was back in the 2016 season. Iowa defeated Michigan 14-13 at their home ground to secure a two-game winning streak in the series

When was the last time Michigan defeated Iowa?

Currently, the Michigan Wolverines are on a three-game winning streak in this series. They haven't lost a game since 2019 despite the 2020 showdown being canceled because of the shortened campaign due to the pandemic.

These teams faced each other last year at Kinnick Stadium, where Michigan defeated the Hawkeyes 27-14.