Iowa vs. Minnesota football prediction, odds, and picks - Oct. 21

The Iowa Hawkeyes host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Iowa is currently 6-1 to begin the season and is coming off a 15-6 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The team's lone loss was a 31-0 setback on the road against Penn State.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is 3-3 and coming off a 52-10 blowout at home to Michigan. The Golden Gophers are just 1-2 in their last three games.

Iowa vs. Minnesota: Game Details

Fixture: Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa vs. Minnesota Betting Odds

Spread

Iowa -3.5 (-110)

Minnesota +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Iowa -170

Minnesota +142

Total

Over 31.5 (-110)

Under 31.5 (-110)

Iowa vs. Minnesota Picks

The Iowa Hawkeyes were supposed to be a much better team offensively this season, but Cade McNamara got hurt. Their new quarterback is Deacon Hill, who passed for just 37 yards last week against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes offense is more of a running offense, so take Hill under 100.5 passing yards here.

Minnesota, meanwhile, will go up against a very tough Hawkeyes defense. Expect the Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to try and force some things, so take him to throw over 0.5 interceptions at +100. In his last three games, Kaliakmanis has thrown three interceptions.

Iowa vs. Minnesota head-to-head

Iowa leads the all-time series over Minnesota 62-52-2. Since the matchup has become a trophy game, the Hawkeyes are 44-42-2. Iowa has won the last eight meetings.

Iowa vs. Minnesota prediction

Iowa and Minnesota have two of the worst offenses in college football, making this an interesting matchup.

The Hawkeyes struggle to move the ball, but their defense is stout and will cause some trouble for the Golden Gophers offense, which has also struggled.

Iowa is also a solid team at home, so back the Hawkeyes defense to limit the chances and score enough points to get the win.

Prediction: Iowa wins and covers the spread in a very low-scoring game.

