Cade McNamara injury: Iowa HC responds to QB's latest medical setback

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz wasn't mincing his words when he was asked about his starting quarterback, Cade McNamara, needing to be carted off the field.

Iowa was playing Michigan State. In the first quarter, McNamara suffered a knee injury, and the trainers helped him to get off the field. The quarterback got injured seven minutes into the game as he tried to scramble out of his endzone and collapsed.

It was a non-contact injury, which is never a good sign, and although tests still need to be done, Ferentz is worried about McNamara.

“I don’t want to speculate, but it always is concerning; a guy has to get helped off the field. Considering what he’s been through, it’s really tough. You feel bad for any player that gets injured but in his case, it’s rough..."

“I mean, you can probably figure that one out yourself. It’s not good. No player who gets injured is feeling too happy about things.”

Prior to getting hurt, McNamara was 3-for-5 for 46 yards, while his lone rushing attempt was the play he got injured in.

Who replaces Cade McNamara?

With Cade McNamara being out with an injury, the Iowa Hawkeyes will now turn to sophomore Deacon Hill.

Hill took over against Michigan State and went 11-for-27 115 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Although it is a step down from McNamara, Hill and Iowa were able to defeat the Spartans at home.

Ferentz was also super impressed with Hill, and should McNamara be out, the sophomore will likely get the start.

“Impressed how Deacon stepped in. Tough circumstance. Disappointing mostly for Cade. To go down early with an injury like that, we really won’t know his status until early next week but it’s nonetheless very disappointing. I can only imagine how he’s feeling."

“But I thought Deacon stepped into a tough situation, did a good job of leading our football team and making good decisions, especially in the second half in some critical situations. He did a good job.”

The Iowa Hawkeyes will host Purdue on Saturday as they look to improve to 5-1 this season.