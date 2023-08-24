Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has confirmed that quarterback Cade McNamara is "still out" and remains questionable for the Hawkeyes' Week 1 opener on Sept. 2 against the Utah State Aggies.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Ferentz said the former Michigan QB's injury does not directly affect his surgically repaired knee. The injury McNamara's currently dealing with is one he suffered from the Hawkeyes' scrimmage on Aug. 12. It's a leg muscle issue, according to Ferentz.

McNamara's knee problems go back to his days at Michigan when the QB got hurt in a game against UConn last year. McNamara has since then had surgery to deal with the "serious injury" he suffered while playing for the Wolverines.

Despite this, however, Ferentz remains optimistic that McNamara can still start in Week 1. He mentioned that while his main signal-caller hasn't practiced with the team yet, he could be "back at the end of the week or next Monday."

Who could lead the Hawkeyes for the season opener?

With McNamara seemingly out of Iowa's opener vs. Utah State on Sept. 2, the second-string quarterback is expected to be sophomore Joe Labas.

Labas recorded 139 total passing yards and logged a 58.3 CMP% last year, alongside a single touchdown. Deacon Hill is the next man up, though he still has yet to prove himself on the field.

Labas would be a good enough replacement for now. Cade McNamara's injury means the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback has missed practice for the 11th straight day.

Cade McNamara injury adds to Iowa's QB problems

Once McNamara is back in the starting lineup, he will be expected to try and turn around a Hawkeyes team that has had major struggles in the quarterback position lately.

The Michigan transfer is far from a game-changing talent at his position. But since entering the portal and signing with Iowa, McNamara has accumulated 180 passing yards, a touchdown, an interception and a 34.2 QBR.

This is obviously far from his usual numbers back in Ann Arbor, where McNamara logged his best season in 2021. But considering just how bad Iowa was at the QB position, he's the best chance the Hawkeyes have at turning the offense around.

But with Cade McNamara out and backup QB Labas also struggling with injuries, the only healthy signal-caller for the Hawkeyes is Deacon Hill. So far, Hill has yet to throw a pass in his college football career.