The college football season is nearly upon us as fans are looking through the schedule and seeing how easy or hard their favorite team's schedule is.

With the season getting close, fans have a ton of hope for their favorite team to have a successful season and make Bowl games. However, some teams' schedules are much harder than others.

On that note, here's a look at the three easiest schedules for Power 5 teams:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3 Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the Big-10 and went 8-5 last year and 5-4 in the conference.

However, Iowa is in the West Division, which doesn't feature the best Big-10 teams of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Hence, the Hawkeyes have a good chance of playing in the Big-10 Championship game, considering how easy their schedule is.

The Hawkeyes open the season at home against Utah State before heading on the road to play Iowa State. Iowa does have to play Penn State and Wisconsin on the road but hosts Nebraska, Michigan State, Rutgers and Minnesota. They also do not have Michigan or Ohio State in their schedule.

#2 Washington State Cougars

Washington State has the second-easiest schedule.

The Washington State Cougars will be dark horses for the Pac-12 in 2023 due to their easy schedule.

Washington State went 7-6 overall last season but went 4-5 in the conference. However, the 2023 season could be much different for Washington State, as they have a rather easy schedule.

The Cougars open the season at Colorado State before hosting Wisconsin, Northern Colorado and Oregon State. They then play UCLA on the road, host Arizona and play Oregon and Arizona State on the road.

The Cougars don't play USC or Utah this season, which makes this one of the easiest schedules in the Power 5.

#1 Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals had a solid 2022 season, going 8-5, but went 4-4 in the ACC. Louisville lost to the likes of Florida State, Clemson on the road and Kentucky on the road.

However, in 2023, the Cardinals won't have to play Clemson, UNC or Florida State. Instead, their toughest games will be Notre Dame, @ Pittsburgh, @ Miami and hosts Virgina.

The Cardinals are in a good position to challenge for the ACC Championship game, with Clemson and Florida State not on the schedule.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : Do you think Louisville can compete for the ACC title? Yes No 0 votes