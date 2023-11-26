Is there a 2-minute warning in college football? CFB overtime rules revisited

College football has no 2-minute warning like the NFL and that's not the only overtime difference between the two levels of the sport. There are some substantial differences between the NFL and college football overtime rules.

College football, for example, has no overtime ties like the NFL, with sides required to play until one of them comes out on top. Initially, that made overtime games extremely long and this was the reason why, in order to cut the length, mandatory 2-point conversions were introduced a few years ago.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is there a 2-minute warning in college football?

No, college football doesn't have a 2-minute warning, as is the case with the NFL. The clock only stops in college football for timeouts, going out-of-bounds, or the results of plays on the field. One exception, however, is that the clock does stop for a first down in the last two minutes of each half.

Some analysts have speculated that given the NCAA's desire to modernize the college side of the game, they might add the 2-minute warning in future rule changes. This would give the players and coaches more time to think about their strategies for the final crunch time of the game, something they would surely appreciate.

Recent changes to the overtime rules by the NCAA

Since the 2021 season, teams have been required to run two-point conversion attempts after a touchdown from the second overtime onwards. Previously, the two-point conversion was only required after the third overtime.

Also, under the current rules, if the game reaches a third overtime, the teams start alternating by running 2-point conversion attempts. Previously, the teams started drives at the rivals' 25-yard line in the third overtime and 2-point conversions after the fifth overtime.

Each side gets one time-out per period, which doesn't carry over to the next overtime period.