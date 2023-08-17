College Football Overtime Rules: A Refresher

Overtime is a common way of breaking ties in the world of football. There are a few variations of the rules for overtime, with specific differences between the NFL and college football. Let us take an in-depth look at college football overtime rules.

Arkansas Preview Football

Rules of overtime since 2021

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In college football, there are a maximum of four periods of overtime. There isn't a game clock, just a play clock. There aren't any mandated kickoffs, and all possessions start at the 25-yard line. Possession lasts until there is a turnover or a team scores. The visiting captain calls the coin toss, with which the winner determines one of two options: The side of the field, and the option to start with defense or offense.

There is one time-out per period, and up to four additional overtime periods that don't carry over. They are played if the teams remain tied after both teams have had possession. A key difference with the NFL is that both teams get possession and a chance to score regardless of the situation. After the second period, teams have to attempt two-point conversions after a touchdown.

After the third period, the teams must run alternating two-point conversion attempts instead of regular offensive touchdown plays. The rules are the same in the regular season and the playoffs.

Do you recall games going down to the wire in overtime? Sound off in the comment section.