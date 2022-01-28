"Don't change them" - Shaquille O'Neal has a controversial take on NFL OT rules 

Former NBA center Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on the overtime rules in the NFL on The Big Podcast with Shaq. He said that rules are rules and that they must not be changed:

“Rules are rules" Shaq said. "Yeah, all these people complaining, rules are rules, don’t change them. They’re not gonna change it because of you, man.”

The overtime rules came to light in this season’s AFC Divisional Round matchup as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Buffalo Bills. The game was tied 36-36 after regulation time and headed to overtime. Kansas City won the coin toss and elected to receive the kickoff.

The Chiefs drove the ball down on an eight-play, 75-yard drive, ending with All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing an eight-yard touchdown pass to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Kansas City won 42-36 and headed into their fourth consecutive AFC Championship game.

It is important to note that quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense did not have the chance to take the field.

Based on NFL overtime rules, if a touchdown is scored on the first possession, the game is over. Fans are calling for a change to the current NFL overtime format.

In comparison, both teams get possession from their opponent's 25-yard line as per college football overtime rules. The teams also get alternative possessions until one team fails to score.

What are the OT rules in the NFL Playoffs?

National Football League Referee Maia Chaka

NFL playoff overtime rules begin in a similar fashion to the rules of the regular season. There is a three-minute break at the conclusion of regulation, leading to a coin toss like at the beginning of a game.

The team that wins the coin toss can either receive or kick the ball, choose to defend a certain goal post or defer.

Overtime periods are 15 minutes each. All replay reviews are done by the officials. Both teams will have the opportunity to have the ball, with one special case. If the team that possesses the ball first scores a touchdown, the game is over.

Yet if the team that has the ball scores anything besides a touchdown (i.e. a field goal), the other team will get the chance to get possession.

Now, the other team can either win the game with a touchdown, lose it with a turnover or loss of downs, or extend the game if it converts a field goal to tie the game.

Should the game continue to be tied, it enters into sudden death, where any score ends the game. According to the NFL on its operations website:

"Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.”

At that point, any score after the second overtime will win the game for a team.

Meanwhile, the question continues to rage: will the NFL competition committee make amendments to give both teams a chance in overtime? We shall see this offseason.

