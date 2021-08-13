What are the NFL overtime rules? Detailed explainer of OT format in American football

Late in the NFL season, there are just three seconds left. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a touchdown to tie the game. Tom Brady dodges a defender and whips the ball past two defenders. The receiver catches the ball with his fingertips. Touchdown.

The score is tied at the end of regulation, triggering overtime. What happens now?

Overtime can be a little difficult to wrap your head around, especially when a touch of chaos precedes it. Here's a detailed look at the overtime rules in the NFL.

NFL overtime rules explained

In the NFL, if both teams are tied at the end of regulation, it triggers a bonus period known as "overtime."

Like at the start of the game, both teams participate in a coin toss to decide who gets the ball first. One team calls the coin. In the NFL, the team that wins the coin toss chooses to get the ball first (more on this later).

FYI: The NFL did away with overtime in the preseason. https://t.co/LwG0AbKM6W — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 13, 2021

The other team chooses which side to defend. Wind is the biggest factor in this decision, as the wind can affect throws and kicks. The overtime period begins with a kickoff like the start of either half in the NFL.

However, in overtime, the stakes are higher because it is sort of a sudden death scenario. If the first team to get the ball scores a touchdown, the game is essentially over. If they have to settle for a field goal, the opposing team gets a possession. If the defense gets a safety, a pick-six or a scoop-and-score, the defense wins the game.

In addition, if the first team with the ball only scores a field goal, the opposing team can also re-tie the game or win it outright by scoring a touchdown.

Both teams start with two timeouts and there is a two-minute warning provided.

Do the NFL overtime rules change based on the time of year?

Put simply, the rules change depending on the time of year. In the preseason, there is no overtime period. Games that end with the same score end as a tie. In the regular season, one ten-minute overtime period is allowed.

If neither team wins during that period, the game ends in a tie. In the postseason, there's an infinite amount of overtime periods allowed. The game is played until there is a winner.

Overtime controversy in the NFL

There is plenty of controversy surrounding the sudden death rules. The most common complaint is the ability of a team to win a coin toss, get a lucky play on offense, and end the game without giving the other team a chance to respond.

In shootouts, the overtime period could essentially come down to a coin toss. If both teams are scoring at will and one team wins the coin toss, the odds are high they will win the game.

While nothing has been done to address this issue, bemoaned fans make a lot of noise about this issue every time their team loses because of the "glitch" in the rules.

