Is 5-star USC TE recruit Duce Robinson the next Deion Sanders? The two-sport star weighs CFB and MLB Draft options

USC Trojans tight end Duce Robinson is trying to do what only a handful of other players have done. He is a talented tight end as well as a solid outfielder on the baseball diamond.

Robinson's goal is to play both sports professionally. That has given him the comparison to Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. How likely is it that Duce Robinson can become a two-sport athlete that can play in both the NFL and MLB?

Duce Robinson recently spoke about Sanders (via ESPN):

"He was my inspiration, and you always hear stories about what your parents did, especially when you're young," Robinson said. "But when you're a young kid playing catch, running routes or swinging a bat with him, you hear the stories and think, 'I could do that and I could do that better than him.' So my goal since I can remember was to follow in his footsteps and hopefully be better than he was."

There have been a decent number of players that have been drafted in both leagues and have mulled the decision of which sport to play professionally. Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray are just some of the names that have been selected in the MLB draft over the years.

Duce Robinson is viewed as the top tight end in the nation and can be in the draft by 2026. According to Perfect Game, he is one of the best prospects in the state of Arizona and one of the best outfielders in the country.

Robinson has a very interesting decision because it is possible to see him play both baseball and football in college. For all we know, that could've been the deal he made to commit to the USC Trojans. The difference could be one sport trying to buy him away from the other.

There have been a lot of talented two-sport college athletes, and until we physically see another Deion Sanders, it is extremely difficult to expect that to happen again.

Will Duce Robinson play baseball, football, or both?

Let's look at this from a wider standpoint. If Duce Robinson were to be drafted in both sports in 2026 (the first year he is eligible), he could become an NFL star right away.

In baseball, the drawback is that once selected you are then sent to get some seasoning in the minor leagues. Robinson could be there for a few years before sniffing any MLB action.

The money is also a major difference. Becoming a top pick in the NFL draft typically means about a $10 million per year contract, while minor leaguers make less than $1 million.

The money is extremely difficult to pass on but MLB teams have been signing star minor leaguers to massive extensions to incentivize them as well as giving the team security throughout the years. We have seen this with Seattle Mariners Evan White recently.

Another factor that could influence his decision is the nature of the sports. The NFL obviously sees a lot more contact than baseball, as well as a plethora of nasty injuries and issues that are far less prevalent in the MLB. So, career longevity and health concerns could come into play.

If not for financial reasons or health, the decision could simply come down to which sport he enjoys more. Whether that will be baseball, football, or both, is yet to be decided.

