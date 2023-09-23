Is A.J. Hawk married to Brady Quinn's sister? A look at the personal life of former Notre Dame QB's brother-in-law

A.J. Hawk is famous for his remarkable football career on both the collegiate and professional stages. The former linebacker has also been known for his intriguing personal life outside the gridirons. This includes his new endeavor as a sports analyst and his marital life.

Hawk is happily married to Laura Quinn, who is the sister of former Notre Dame and Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn. They have been together since 2007 and are blessed with four children. The two met and started dating when A.J. Hawk was in college.

Laura is an interior designer who founded a company called LCH Interior in 2007. She established the company shortly after getting married while they were residing in Green Bay, while Hawk played for the Packers. LCH Interior has successfully undertaken projects across the United States, spanning more than six states.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Laura Quinn's split jersey in the 2006 Fiesta Bowl

Laura entered the college football world's limelight during the 2006 Fiesta Bowl between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Her brother, Brady Quinn, was playing for the Fighting Irish while her boyfriend, A.J. Hawk, was with the Buckeyes. Laura was caught in the middle.

To commemorate the unusual situation, she displayed creativity by donning a custom-made jersey that was divided down the middle, incorporating both players' numbers. This unique jersey featured a fusion of Brady's No. 10 and Hawk's No. 47, resulting in the No. 17.

In a dramatic turn of events, A.J. Hawk managed to sack his future brother-in-law twice during the game, which ended in favor of Ohio State. As a result of his outstanding performance, he was honored with the co-MVP title in the victory.

A.J. Hawk’s career as a sports analyst

Following a successful career in the NFL, A.J. Hawk has built a career for himself as an analyst in the sports media industry. The Super Bowl winner featured in a couple of sports podcasts and television shows and continues to make a name for himself in the industry.

Hawk previously hosted a podcast titled “The HawkCast” which deals with famous personalities in different industries. In the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, he joined forces with Pat McAfee to launch a daily YouTube show called "McAfee & Hawk Sports Talk."

Currently, the former Ohio State linebacker serves as the co-host for the last two hours of the popular “The Pat McAfee Show,” which airs on ESPN and YouTube. He occasionally steps in as a guest host for the sports talk show during periods when McAfee is unavailable.