Is an ACC-Big 12 merger next for conference realignment? FBS powerhouse reportedly exploring Pac-12-MWC-like scheduling agreement

In the wake of the Pac-12 collapse, the Big 12 and the Atlantic Coast Conference are reportedly exploring the possibility of a scheduling partnership. This is aimed at strengthening the two conferences in the Power Five landscape as the competition continues to get intense.

Further reports disclosed that both conferences are also considering jointly sponsoring a consulting firm to conduct intensive research and give them a detailed report on the possibility of a merger. This will ensure the safety of both conferences in the landscape.

While there are no official confirmations from the Big 12 and the ACC of having something like this in the pipeline, the news is gaining momentum in college football. Let's explore the possibilities around the move and why it could be the next phase of conference realignment.

Is an ACC-Big 12 merger next for conference realignment?

Conference realignment has undoubtedly shaken college football in the last couple of years. A host of universities are moving from one athletic conference to the other to chase the financial advantage and competitive edge that comes with it.

With the implosion of the Pac-12, the Big 12 and the ACC now appear to be weakest within the Power Five while the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference take the lead. With the continuous hunger for expansion, the two conferences are at great risk going forward.

College football insider "MHver3" posted on X:

"B12/ACC exploring scheduling partnership, branding opportunities, and jointly sponsoring a consulting firm to give them a detailed report on valuations/options for a merger."

Florida State and Clemson are reported to be continuously pushing to leave the ACC, which will make it a lot weaker if that becomes a reality. The exit of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 has reduced the rank of the conference despite conducting expansion to mitigate the loss.

A scheduling partnership makes a lot of sense for both conferences, and it's worth considering. With the Big 12 and the ACC having a good awareness of what could be ahead considering the fall of the Pac-12, the merger is no doubt a possibility and comes with many benefits for both.

Notably, the two remaining Pac-12 members, Oregon State and Washington State, have agreed to a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for two years. This will offer both teams the time to work on an expansion as they remain firm on rebuilding the Pac-12.

Conference realignment has ensured many unthinkable changes in the world of college football. At this stage, everyone seems to be giving room for possibilities in every corner.