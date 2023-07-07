Is Alabama RB Mark Ingram replacing Reggie Bush on Fox? The former Crimson Tide Heisman Trophy winner joins Big Noon Kickoff

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram has been one of the more notable players in the last decade or so. It has been a common occurrence to see players transition into broadcasting careers, and he is one of the next ones to do so.

Ingram has retired from a 12-year career with the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans and is trading in his helmet and shoulder pads for a microphone. He has joined Fox Sport's "Big Noon Kickoff" for college football coverage.

He announced his next chapter in a statement:

"I'm thrilled to join Fox Sports and 'Big Noon Kickoff.' I can't wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football – I'm ready for the fall!"

With Mark Ingram joining the team, does that mean he is replacing another former running back Reggie Bush?

Is Mark Ingram replacing Reggie Bush on the show?

The answer is that, yes, Mark Ingram is replacing Reggie Bush, The former USC Trojans running back is no longer under the Fox umbrella after a reported contract dispute.

Fox Sports President of Production and Operations and Executive Producer Brad Zager commented on the newest addition to the "Big Noon Kickoff" family:

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Heisman Trophy-winner and BCS National Champion Mark Ingram to the FOX Sports family. Mark's infectious personality, outstanding playing credentials and above all passion for the game is what makes him such an invaluable asset to our team."

The biggest factor is that Mark Ingram is associated with the Southeastern Conference for his years with the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, Fox does not have a deal with the SEC, and there are some dates for the show. The first date is in Fort Worth, Texas, with the Colorado Buffaloes and the TCU Horned Frogs battling. The following week will also have a matchup between the Buffaloes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

There are going to be a lot of interesting and incredible college football matchups. Expect one of the most notable running backs in the 21st century at the collegiate level to provide a lot of incredible insight to some of the country's top offensive programs.

There are no immediate plans for Reggie Bush to continue his broadcasting career, but it will be interesting to see what is next for him.

