Is Arizona stopping UConn from getting a Big 12 all-sport invite? How resistance to bring Huskies on for all sports could kill the deal

UConn has been in the Big 12 expansion rumors in the last few weeks. Big 12 Commissioner, Brett Yormark wants to build the conference's basketball appeal, and the Huskies, who are the national champions, are a great option.

The Big 12 added four new institutions this summer with BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF. However, college football powerhouses, Texas and Oklahoma, will depart the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

This has created a big need for expansion for the Big 12, and the commissioner has confirmed it is open to getting it done. Colorado remains the top option for the Big 12 while Arizona remains in the mix. This put the full membership of UConn in doubt.

A couple of college football analysts believe the next phase of the Big 12 expansion might involve only two teams. With Colorado and Arizona in the frame, the Big 12 might only offer the Huskies a basketball-only membership.

Full membership denial could be a deal-breaker for UConn

While UConn is attracted to the prospect of joining a Power Five conference, not getting a full membership could ruin the deal. Analysts close to the situation believe the Huskies will not be open to accepting a partial sports invite from the Big 12.

Without a doubt, the Big 12 is only interested in the Huskies for their basketball prowess. That's where it obviously adds value to the conference. Brett Yormark reiterated his will to have the conference relevant in basketball during last week's media days.

"We have an appetite to be a national conference and we believe in the upside of basketball," Yormark said. "We love our current composition. Love the four new schools coming in. However, if the opportunity presents itself to create value, we will pursue it. I'm not going to address expansion beyond that today, but it is a focus of ours."

While the Huskies hold an interest to realign with the conference, it is believed that the school will only accept a full membership. This put the Big 12 at a crossroads of deciding to grow his football prowess with Arizona or basketball appeal with UConn.

While UConn developed into a men's and basketball power since the 1990s (four men's national titles since 1999, 11 women's national titles since 1995), its football program offers little value. UConn's football team, which joined the FBS in 2002, is an independent and one of the worst in the nation.

The Huskies haven't had a winning season since 2010, when they won the Big East. Although UConn went 6-7 in 2022, the Huskies went a combined 4-32 in the previous three seasons (and didn't play a game in 2020). They have had two one-win seasons, two two-win seasons and three three-win seasons among its 11-consecutive losing seasons.

A 16-team expansion is a possibility for the Big 12

The possibility of adding four new teams to the Big 12 hasn't been ruled out. It appears the conference will be open to that scenario provided it comes with value. The conference wants to see itself in a good place in order to compete with the rest of Power Five.

This could see both Arizona and UConn join the Big 12 as full members. A couple of analysts are predicting the addition of Colorado, Arizona, UConn and Gonzaga should the Big 12 decide to expand to 16 members in its next phase of expansion.

