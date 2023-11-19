Is Beaver Stadium cashless? Taking a closer look at world-class facilities of Penn State's home field 

The Beaver Stadium is located in the Pennsylvania State University Park and has played host to the Penn State Nittany Lions football team since 1960.

The stadium is named after James A. Beaver, a former Pennsylvania Governor who served on the institution's board of trustees. It has a capacity of 106,572, after a major renovation project in 2001.

The stadium witnessed a record attendance of 110,889 during the Penn State Nittany Lions' narrow 27-26 loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018.

Nicknamed Happy Valley, the Stadium has one of the most intimidating atmospheres for opposing teams and was named the student section of the year by ESPN in 2019.

According to the institution's website, Happy Valley is totally cashless and mobile ticketing is the preferred system of access for home games.

Amenities available at the Beaver Stadium

The stadium is one of the most modern venues in college football, and has amenities like lactation pods, a sensory chamber, charging stations and several concession stands that are always updated every season.

The stadium provides a fan assistance shuttle service that transports fans from the parking lots to the stadium and vice versa.

The grand Beaver Stadium renovation

Penn State recently contracted architecture firm 'Populous' to handle the $700 million stadium renovation that is slated to begin after the 2024 season and is expected to take 2 years to complete.

The firm most recently handled the renovation of the Lasch Football Building, and has significant history with Penn State since they dealt with the 2001 renovation of Happy Valley.

Scott Radecic, who founded 'Populous,' is a former captain of the Penn State Nittany Lions football team. He released a statement confirming the partnership between the two parties:

“Populous is proud to partner with Penn State on a transformational renovation to Beaver Stadium, reimagining and innovating the fan experience of one of the most iconic venues in college football,” Radecis said in a statement. "Our team will work hand-in-hand with the University to design and bring to life the spirit and tradition of Penn State, while setting up Beaver Stadium to continue to serve fans for the years to come."

AECOM Hunt, Barton Malow and Alexander are the contracted construction managers for the project which is slated to begin in January 2025.

