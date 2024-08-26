Is Bill Belichick friends with Nick Saban? Exploring the relationship between legendary football coaches

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban are two of the greatest head coaches in football history. Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowl games in the NFL as a head coach, while Nick Saban has captured seven championships at the collegiate level.

Belichick and Saban are revolutionaries of the game, but are they also friends? Let's take a closer look at the relationship between the legendary coaches.

Are Bill Belichick and Nick Saban friends?

Yes, Bill Belichick and Nick Saban are friends. According to CNN, they have been friends for over 40 years.

In 1982, Nick Saban was employed at the Naval Academy, where Bill Belichick's father, Steve, was an assistant football coach. Nick and Bill's friendship began when Bill came home to visit his family, and they've been close ever since.

A few years later, Bill Belichick was hired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Belichick had only one name in mind for the defensive coordinator job.

Speaking about it, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer said:

"Nick was the first coach I hired and the best coach I hired. He was really my number one partner there, and I had tremendous confidence in him at every level."

The duo's friendship has only gotten stronger since, especially with both coaches thriving in their respective careers.

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban set to take on broadcasting in 2024

Belichick and Saban called time on their lengthy stints with the New England Patriots and Alabama Crimson Tide, respectively, in January 2024. Belichick parted ways with New England via mutual decision, while Saban simply retired from coaching.

Both coaches will enter the broadcasting booth in 2024. Since leaving New England, Belichick has been hired for roles with the ManningCast, the Pat McAfee Show, and Inside the NFL. Saban has joined ESPN as an analyst. It remains to be seen if either will one day return to coaching.

