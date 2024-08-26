Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer explains his "aesthetic" choices after acquiring Nick Saban's old office

Kalen DeBoer has taken over as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and with that comes the challenge of filling the enormous shoes left by Nick Saban. As part of the transition, he's made some changes to Saban's old office, tailoring it to fit his style and needs.

On Sunday on "The Kalen DeBoer Show," the new Alabama coach explained his "aesthetic" choices for the office.

“A lot of renovations in here, and, again, it's part of very much like the program itself,” sportscaster Chris Stewart said.

"There’s certain things the you do — a lot of the functional things probably as much as anything," DeBoer replied. “I know there’s a lot of aesthetics with it, but just the functional things that I know work for me and have worked for me. There’s a lot of those pieces in here, too. Recruiting, and the personal day-to-day stuff.”

The former Washington Huskies coach, leading one of the most storied programs in college football, is fully aware of the weight of following a legend like Saban.

Nick Saban backs Kalen DeBoer to put up challenge in 2024 college football season

Nick Saban is backing his successor, Kalen DeBoer, to find his footing and make an impact with the Crimson Tide in the 2024 college football season. As part of ESPN's "College GameDay" broadcast of Week 0 from Dublin, Ireland, the former Alabama coach, who is still an advisor to the program, shared his thoughts on what DeBoer will face as he steps into the demanding role.

DeBoer is coming off fresh from leading the Huskies to the College Football Playoff national championship game last season. Inheriting a talented Alabama squad, Saban praised the team’s culture:

"That team still has the same culture, you know, they had when I was the coach. They played with toughness, great effort, and executed well."

DeBoer's first order of business after arriving was to replace players who transferred after Saban’s retirement. Saban believes that DeBoer has done an impressive job, especially with the defense.

"If they can play the kind of defense, especially in the secondary, they’re going to be right up there challenging people,” said Saban.

All eyes will be on DeBoer as the No. 5-ranked Crimson Tide kick off their season on Saturday against Western Kentucky at Denny-Bryant Stadium.

